It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a West Virginia-BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch West Virginia-BYU .

The West Virginia Mountaineers are trying to hang on this season. Coach Darian DeVries is trying to land the plane and get to the NCAA Tournament in Year 1 on the job. Despite lacking Tucker DeVries for much of this season due to injury, WVU has worked itself into a position where it is on the good side of the bubble. However, the Mountaineers do not have a large margin for error. They have several quality wins on their resume — Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, and Iowa State — which have put them ahead of other bubble teams. However, with 11 losses, the Mountaineers can't really play around. They need at least two more wins to feel reasonably safe, three more to become a lock in the final weeks before Selection Sunday, March 16. West Virginia is almost there, but it has to take the final few steps and not lose its nerve so close to the finish line. WVU's odds of making the NCAA Tournament are better than 50-50, but a three-game losing skid would greatly change (and reduce) those odds.

Here are the West Virginia-BYU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia-BYU Odds

West Virginia: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +400

BYU: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch West Virginia vs BYU

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia and BYU have already played this season. The game was extremely close, with BYU pulling out the narrowest of wins at the end of regulation. If this game is another close one, WVU will cover and cash a ticket. BYU is playing really good ball, but does that mean the Cougars should be favored by 9.5 points against an opponent which plays really good defense and can muck the game up? The spread does seem two or three points too high here. BYU at 6.5 points makes a lot more sense, but giving 9.5 points seems like a number where West Virginia is the better play.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia is a good team, but the Mountaineers do not have a fully healthy roster, a big reason this team has lost steam in recent weeks. West Virginia was clearly a much better team earlier in the season. The continuation of league play has ground down the Mountaineers, who look like a team which is running low on fuel. That would explain why BYU is a 9.5-point favorite.

BYU is rolling right now. Coach Kevin Young is getting the most from this team's offense. The Cougars won at Arizona a week ago, scoring 96 points in Tucson, a tremendous achievement. BYU crushed Kansas in a big-time blowout and outclassed Kansas State as well. The Cougars are hard to bet against right now, given their current run of form.

Final West Virginia-BYU Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to West Virginia, but the Mountaineers are shorthanded, on the road, and facing a red-hot BYU team which is scoring well and shooting 3-pointers at a high level. This is not a game made for a pregame bet. You should definitely watch the first 10 to 15 minutes before considering a play. In all likelihood, you should wait until after halftime to consider a second-half live play.

