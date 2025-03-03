ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between West Virginia and Utah. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a West Virginia-Utah prediction and pick.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-12, 8-9 Big 12) travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes (16-13, 8-10 Big 12) in a crucial late-season matchup. Both teams are looking to bolster their NCAA Tournament résumés. The Mountaineers, led by guard Javon Small (18.2 PPG), will aim to bounce back from a tough loss at BYU. Utah, coming off a dominant win over Arizona State, will rely on Ezra Ausar's hot hand and Gabe Madsen's consistent scoring (15.2 PPG). Watch for a battle in the paint, as Utah outscored ASU 48-20 inside last game. With both teams fighting for postseason positioning, expect an intense, physical contest at the Huntsman Center.

Here are the West Virginia-Utah College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia-Utah Odds

West Virginia: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +125

Utah: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 135.5 (-115)

Under: 135.5 (-115)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Utah

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The West Virginia Mountaineers are poised to secure a crucial road victory against the Utah Utes on Tuesday night at the Huntsman Center. Despite coming off a tough loss to No. 25 BYU, the Mountaineers (17-12, 8-9 Big 12) have shown resilience throughout the season and are hungry to bolster their NCAA Tournament résumé4. West Virginia's defensive prowess will be key in this matchup, as they've consistently challenged opponents and disrupted offensive rhythms. The Mountaineers' ability to force turnovers could prove decisive against a Utah team that has struggled with ball security, ranking last in the Big 12 in turnover margin at minus-6.2.

Offensively, West Virginia's balanced attack and inside presence should exploit Utah's vulnerabilities. The Utes (16-13, 8-10 Big 12) have shown inconsistency on defense, particularly in containing opponents in the paint. With Utah coming off an emotional week following a coaching change, the Mountaineers can capitalize on any lingering instability within the Utes' program. West Virginia's experience in tight conference battles and their motivation to secure a marquee road win will drive them to overcome the challenges of playing at the Huntsman Center. Look for the Mountaineers to control the tempo, dominate the glass, and ultimately outlast a Utah team still finding its footing under interim leadership.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Utah Utes are primed to secure a crucial victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday night at the Huntsman Center. Coming off an impressive 99-73 win over Arizona State, the Utes have found their rhythm at the perfect time. Utah's dominance in the paint, outscoring Arizona State 48-20, showcases their ability to exploit interior weaknesses. This inside presence, led by the red-hot Ezra Ausar, who dropped 25 points in their last outing, will be a significant factor against a West Virginia team that has struggled with consistency. The Utes' home court advantage cannot be overlooked, boasting an impressive 15-3 record in Salt Lake City this season.

Utah's balanced offensive attack, coupled with their improved ball security, positions them well for success. In their last game, the Utes committed a season-low six turnovers, demonstrating their ability to value possessions1. This disciplined approach will be crucial against West Virginia's stingy defense, which allows just 64.6 points per game. Additionally, Utah's rebounding prowess, ranking second in the Big 12 with 35.4 rebounds per game, should give them a significant edge in controlling the tempo and securing second-chance opportunities. With Keanu Dawes providing a spark off the bench and the team's collective momentum following their dominant performance against Arizona State, the Utes are well-positioned to outpace the Mountaineers and solidify their standing in the competitive Big 12 landscape.

Final West Virginia-Utah Prediction & Pick

The clash between West Virginia and Utah promises to be a hard-fought battle with significant implications for both teams' postseason aspirations. While West Virginia boasts a formidable defense, Utah's recent offensive explosion and home court advantage give them a slight edge. The Utes' dominance in the paint, showcased in their recent victory over Arizona State, could be the deciding factor against a Mountaineers team that has struggled with consistency on the road. Expect Utah's Ezra Ausar to continue his hot streak, while Gabe Madsen provides crucial outside shooting to keep the West Virginia defense honest. The Mountaineers will keep it close with their defensive intensity and the scoring prowess of Javon Small, but Utah's balanced attack and improved ball security should ultimately prevail. In a game that will likely come down to the wire, look for the Utes to emerge victorious covering the 3.5 points at home, bolstering their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Final West Virginia-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -3.5 (-102), Over 135.5 (-115)