The White Sox travel to Minnesota to face the Twins! These two teams have had rough starts to the season. These teams are in desperate need of wins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick.

White Sox-Twins Projected Starters

Davis Martin vs. Bailey Ober

Davis Martin (1-2) with a 4.84 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed four runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Away Splits: (0-1 ) 12.60 ERA

Bailey Ober (1-1) with a 6.16 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on five hits with zero walks and five strikeouts through 6.1 innings.

Home Splits: (1-0) 3.48 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +200

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT

TV: CHSN/MNNT

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox were the worst team in the MLB last season and in history, finishing with a 41-121 record. They have also lost seven of their last eight games to get a 5-17 record. They were the worst team behind the plate last season and the worst offense again this season. The White Sox struggled on the mound last season but have been around the middle of the MLB this season. Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn, Lenyn Sosa, and Miguel Vargas have been solid on this offense. Martin Perez and Shane Smith have been the biggest standouts for the team on the mound so far in 2025. The White Sox desperately need help to get back on track, and they might be able to do it in this series against a bad Twins team.

The White Sox are starting Martin on the mound in this matchup. He has a 1-2 record, a 4.84 ERA, and a 1.48 WHIP. He has allowed 14 runs on 27 hits with six walks and 13 strikeouts through 22.1 total innings across four starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.2. The White Sox are 1-3 in his four starts this season. Martin has struggled this year, but getting a decent matchup against a bad Twins offense might help.

The White Sox's offense was awful last year. They were dead last in batting average with .221; this season, they are also last with a .198. Benintendi, Vaughn, and Sosa have been the best players on this struggling offense. Sosa leads in batting average at .270, in OBP at .299, and in total hits with 20. Then, Benintendi leads in home runs with four, and Vaughn leads in RBI with 10. This offense is awful, but it gets a decent matchup against Ober for the White Sox.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins were 82-80 last season and were very inconsistent, and they have started the season struggling, with a 7-15 record. They have lost three straight coming into this matchup. The Twins' offense was just above average last season, but they have been awful this season and near the bottom of the league again. The Twins were below average on the mound last year and are in the middle of the league this season. Despite their overall struggles as a unit, Ty France, Willi Castro, Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner, Harrison Bader, Trevor Larnach, Edouard Julien, and Carlos Correa are some notable names on this Minnesota offense. Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez are the standouts on the mound and need to be the difference makers. The Twins have struggled big time.

The Twins are starting Bailey Ober on the mound. He has a 1-1 record, a 6.16 ERA, and a 1.42 WHIP. He has allowed 13 runs on 21 hits with six walks and 17 strikeouts across 19 innings in four starts this season. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.8. It has been a massive struggle for Ober to start the year, but the Twins went 2-2 in his four starts this season. This is a favorable matchup for him because of how bad the White Sox have been on offense, making it a massive X-factor.

The Twins' offense has struggled after being solid last season. They were 13th in batting average with a .246, but they have fallen to .211. France, Buxton, and Bader have emerged as the Twins' best batters, taking turns leading in each batting category. Buxton leads the team in batting average at .244, home runs with four, and total hits with 19. Then, Bader leads in RBI with 12, and France leads in OBP at .314. The Twins should take advantage of Martin in this game and could get a much-needed win in their favor.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

These two teams enter this game playing very similarly. They are both struggling. I think it will be close, but the Twins still win. However, the White Sox cover and keep this game close thanks to neither team having a significant advantage at pitcher or behind the plate.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox +1.5 (-110)