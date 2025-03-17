ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Wizards are across the country to take on the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Wizards-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Trail Blazers Odds

Washington Wizards: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Portland Trail Blazers: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 230.5 (-114)

Under: 230.5 (-106)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: KATU 2.2, Monumental Sports Network

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wizards continue their road trip with this matchup. It is never easy winning some of the later games on road trips as travel can get exhausting. However, Washington has won their last two games against two pretty good teams in the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets. In those two games, the Wizards have been very good offensively. They have put up 129 and 126 points while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor, and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc. If the Wizards can keep up this offensive play, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

The Wizards should be able to play some better defense in this game. Portland scores the seventh-fewest points per game in the NBA, and they have the seventh-lowest field goal percentage. The Trail Blazers also struggle heavily from beyond the arc. This is something the Wizards have to take advantage of. If Washington can close out on shooters and force Portland to take some tougher shots, they will be able to cover the spread on the road.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Portland won the first matchup with Washington. In that game, they were able to score well above their season average as they put up 129 points. They did that on the back of a 74-point second half. A big part of the win was their ability to force contact and get to the free throw line. They shot 35 total free throws and made 27 of them. If the Trail Blazers can have another good offensive game against Washington, they are going to win this game.

The Trail Blazers should not have any problems putting up points, either. Washington allows the most points per game in the NBA at 120.7 points. Additionally, teams shoot 47.1 percent from the floor against them, and opponents have the seventh-highest three-point percentage against the Wizards. Portland is not usually a great scoring team, but anybody can put up points against the Wizards. That was evident in their first matchup. If the Trail Blazers can find a way to have another strong offensive game against the Wizards, they will cover the spread.

Washington is also a team that really struggles to score. Yes, their last two games have been very good, but those are anomalies. In fact, Washington has scored more than 115 points just 21 times this season. When the Wizards score 115 points or less this season, they are 4-41. That is a brutal record, which means they can not win if they do not score. As long as the Trail Blazers keep the Wizards under 115 points, they will cover the spread.

Final Wizards-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

I can not get myself to think the Wizards will continue their win streak. I will take the Trail Blazers to cover the spread.

Final Wizards-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers -5.5 (-110)