ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our final betting prediction and pick for NBA Saturday as we take a look at the conclusion of this upcoming cross-conference series. The Washington Wizards will visit the Denver Nuggets with Washington leading the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are last in the Eastern Conference, most recently beating the Detroit Pistons 129-125. The win marked their third in their last five games as they've picked things up with a 5-5 record over their last 10 games. Now, they'll look for a season sweep over a championship contender.

The Denver Nuggets are currently third in the Western Conference, standing 12 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder in first place. They most recently fell 115-95 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, also posting a 5-5 record over their last 10. They'll see the Los Angeles Lakers on the road before heading back home to host the Wizards.

Here are the Wizards-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Nuggets Odds

Washington Wizards: +15 (-110)

Moneyline: +730

Denver Nuggets: -15 (-110)

Moneyline: -1150

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Altitude Sports, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards most recently stunned the Detroit Pistons with a four-point win after coming into the contest as +14.5 betting underdogs. They've been the underdogs in all but one of their 65 games this season, posting a 13-51 record when listed as such. One of those wins came against the Denver Nuggets despite Nikola Jokic scoring a career-high 56 points. Aside from The Joker, the Wizards managed to keep the rest of Denver in check while creating 15 turnovers and shooting a higher percentage from the field.



The Wizards have seen a big boost on both ends of the floor since acquiring Marcus Smart via trade. Smartis their most capable defender on a team that's struggled with stopping other teams all season. Jordan Poole saw a great matchup with 39 points the last time he saw the Nuggets, so expect him to have another immediate impact in this game as he's been shooting the ball well over their last five appearances.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets will have a rare chip on their should heading into this game as they look for their first win over the Washington Wizards. They've gone a surprising 6-4 against Washington in their last 10 meetings and just 5-5 ATS in those same situations. The Nuggets have widely been successful at home this season with a 16-15 ATS record at home. Although Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun are all “questionable” ahead of their meeting with the Lakers, things are looking up as they should be probable to appear in both of these games.

ONE OF THE GREATEST SHOWS WE'VE EVER SEEN!! Last Friday, Nikola Jokić posted the first-ever 30/20/20 game 🤩 Get a closer look at the historic performance as the Nuggets get set to face the Lakers on NBA TV at 9:30pm/et 🍿 pic.twitter.com/tllQ34GdHR — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet



Nikola Jokic continues to play at a level we've never seen before, recently becoming the first player in NBA history to post a 30/20/20 stat line. Whether or not he'll win the league's MVP award over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still up for debate, but there's no question that he's been the main part of this Nuggets team being in another championship position. The emergence and activity of Christian Braun has also been a game-changer this season with his determined play on defense and high-flying ability in the fast break,

Final Wizards-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Oddly enough, the Wizards have had the Nuggets' number this season with a win in their only other meeting. Still, Denver is hot at the moment and despite recent losses, they've been playing hard against much better teams like the Timberwolves, Thunder, and Lakers. This game will come on the end of a back-to-back, but we've seen this Nuggets team handle fatigue better than most teams in the league up to this point.

While the spread may be a bit wide for how the first meeting went down, we still have to like the Denver Nuggets to cover the betting spread at home. It's not worth betting the Wizards given their overall record this season, so we're much more comfortable backing the Nuggets knowing they can quickly grow a lead at home.

Final Wizards-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -15 (-110)