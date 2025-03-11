ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams could use some wins to gain momentum in this tournament matchup. Neither has had a good season, and a win here would help build momentum for the rest of the tourney and for next year. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wyoming-San Jose State prediction and pick.

Wyoming is 12-19 this season and has lost nine of its last ten games and four straight. Its only notable wins were against Nevada and UNLV. It has also lost to Texas Tech, Utah State, BYU, Boise State twice, New Mexico, Colorado State twice, and San Diego State twice. Obi Aghim is the Cowboys' most consistent scorer. Aghim needs a monster game for the Cowboys to move on in the conference tournament.

San Jose State is 14-18 this season and has lost six of their last eight games. Its only quality win came against New Mexico. The Spartans have suffered significant losses against USC, New Mexico, Boise State twice, Utah State twice, San Diego State twice, and Colorado State twice. Josh Uduje needs to have a monster game against the Cowboys for the Spartans to advance in the tourney.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

The best you can say about this Wyoming defense is that it's better than the offense. They allow 71.3 points per game, 44.6% from the field, and 33.2% from behind the arc. They are 150th in adjusted defensive efficiency with a 106.2 rating.

The frontcourt has struggled this season overall. Jordan Nesbitt has been the best rebounder off the wing, averaging 6.8 rebounds per game. Matija Belic leads the team in blocks, with 0.5 per game. The on-ball defense has also been nonexistent, with only Aghim averaging at least one steal per game.

This defense has been okay at best this season, and they play an offense with a lot of potential. This matchup will be intriguing to watch in the Mountain West Tournament.

San Jose State's defense has been a big issue and is one of the worst in the Mountain West. They allow 74.1 points per game, 46% from the field, and 33% from behind the arc. This defense is also very low in KenPom. They are 215th in adjusted defensive efficiency and their rating is 109.1.

The Spartans' frontcourt has been hit or miss. Robert Vailhola leads the team in rebounds, averaging 7.3 per game, and blocks, averaging 1.5 per game. Their on-ball defense has also been solid at best. Sadaidriene Hall and Uduje are tied for the team lead in steals, with one per game.

This defense is going to have a lot of issues guarding Aghim for Wyoming. However, the rest of the Wyoming offense has not been impressive. This is a matchup to watch in this game.

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming's offense has struggled this year and is one of the worst in the Mountain West. They score 67.4 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 43.9%, and have a three-point percentage of 34.9%. They are also 222nd in offensive efficiency, with a 104.4 rating.

Only one Cowboy player is averaging over double digits this season: Obi Aghim. Aghim leads the team in scoring and passing, averaging 17.8 points and 3.6 assists per game. However, the team only averages 11.8 assists per game and has struggled to establish offensive flow.

Aghim is the only reliable player on this offense. The Cowboys need to get him involved early and often against a Spartans team that has struggled on defense. This is an X-factor matchup because both sides are working.

San Jose State's offense has been a solid unit and is ranked in the middle of the Mountain West. They score 73 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 44.9%, and have a three-point percentage of 34.8%. The offense is 145th in offensive efficiency in KenPom with a 108.7 rating.

Three Spartans average over double digits in scoring, and the leader of this offense is Uduje, who averages 16.6 points per game out of the backcourt. The Spartans don't move the ball well, averaging only 13.3 assists. Donovan Nap is the assists leader, averaging three per game. This offense has the potential to play very well this season.

The Spartans can score and should find a way to score against the Cowboys in this game in Las Vegas. I think Uduje should score easily against the Cowboys in the conference tournament.

Final Wyoming-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

These two teams are struggling and have had rough seasons, but San Jose State is slightly better. The Spartans can do just enough on defense and should outscore Wyoming, too. San Jose State wins and covers to win their first-round game.

Final Wyoming-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State -1.5 (-104)