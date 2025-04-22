ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Carlos Rodon takes to the mound for the New York Yankees as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Guardians prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, it was Jose Ramirez who led the way for the Guardians. He hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give the Guardians the lead. Kyle Manzard would add a solo home run in the inning to make it 4-0. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Brayan Rocchio drove in a run, and then Ramirez drove in his fourth run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Jasson Dominguez hit a two-run home run to close the gap. Jazz Chisholm Jr. would add two more runs on a home run in the top of the eighth, but it would not be enough. The Guardians defeated the Yankees 6-4.

The Yankees and Guardians play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Yankees-Guardians Projected Starters

Carlos Rodon vs. Luis Ortiz

Carlos Rodon (2-3) with a 4.34 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Last Start: Rodon went six innings in his last start, giving up two hits and four walks. He would strike out nine batters and not give up s run, taking the win as the Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0.

Away Splits: Rodon is 1-1 on the road with a 3.75 ERA and a .150 opponent batting average.

Luis Ortiz (2-2) with a 5.48 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

Last Start: Ortiz went five innings, giving up four hits, three walks, and a home run. He would strike out eight and give up two runs in a win over the Pirates.

Home Splits: Ortiz is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA and a .056 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the Yankees-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Guardians Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -144

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Guardians

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: YES/CLEG

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Judge leads the way for the Yankees. He is hitting .384 with a .490 OBP. Judge has six doubles, seven home runs, 25 RBIS, two stolen bases, and 21 runs scored. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .217 but has a .313 OBP. Volpe has five doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 12 runs scored. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been productive, but is not hitting well. He is hitting just .161 with a .255 OBP. Chisholm has two doubles, seven home runs, 14 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 14 runs scored.

Further, Ben Rice has been solid this year. He is hitting .288 with a .397 OBP, plus three doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine RBIS, two stolen bases, and 14 runs scored. Paul Goldschmidt has also been solid this year. He is hitting .372 with a .421 OBP. Goldschmidt has five doubles, a home run, seven RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Manzardo has led the way this year. He is hitting just .217 but with a .329 OBP. Manzardo has two doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Meanwhile, Steven Kwan has been great this year. He is hitting .333 with a .396 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, 14 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 16 runs scored. Further, Jose Ramirez has been solid this year. He is hitting .276 this year with a .337 OBP. He has four doubles, five home runs, 13 RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Arias is hitting well. He is hitting .275 with a .329 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, ten RBIs, and ten runs scored. Carlos Santana has also been solid this year. He is hitting .224 with a .295 OBP. He has two doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Carlos Rodon has been hit or miss this year in his starts. He has two starts in which he gave up a combined one run and picked up 11.1 innings. In the other three starts, he has pitched 17.2 innings, giving up 14 runs, with 13 of them earned. He struggled with walks in each of them and gave up four home runs over the three starts. Further, current Guardians have hit .261 with three home runs and 12 RBIs against Rodon. That includes Jose Ramirez, who is 10-48 with five RBIs against Rodon. Luis Ortiz is coming off back-to-back solid starts after starting the season slow. Further, current Yankees are just 7-25 against him with just two RBIs. The Guardians are hitting well and should be able to score on Rodon in this one. Take the Guardians here.

Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (+122)