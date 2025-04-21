ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees continue their road trip as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Guardians prediction and pick.

The Yankees come into the series at 14-8 on the year, which is good for first place in the AL East. They have won six of their last seven, heading into this series, including taking three of four from the Tampa Bay Rays in their last series. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians come into the series at 12-9 on the year, which places them in second in the AL Central. They just returned from a six-game road trip in which they won four of six games. That includes taking a three-game sweep over the Pirates.

The Yankees and Guardians play game one of the series on Monday.

Yankees-Guardians Projected Starters

Will Warren vs. Tanner Bibee

Will Warren (1-0) with a 5.17 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP.

Last Start: Warren went just 1.2 innings in his last start, giving up four hits and two walks. He would give up just one run and take the no-decision as the Yankees defeated the Rays.

Away Splits: Warren is 0-0 on the road with a 7.94 ERA and a .417 opponent batting average.

Tanner Bibee (1-2) with a 5.85 ERA and a 1.5o WHIP.

Last Start: Bibee went 5.2 innings, giving up five hits, four walks, and three home runs. He would strike out five batters, but also give up six runs in a loss to the Orioles.

Home Splits: Bibee is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and a .188 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the Yankees-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Guardians Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -102

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Guardians

Time: 6:10 PM ET/ 3:10 PM PT

TV: YES/CLEG

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are hitting .257 this year with a .342 OBP and a .467 slugging. They have scored 126 runs in 22 games with 38 home runs. Aaron Judge leads the way for the Yankees. He is hitting .390 with a .495 OBP. Judge has five doubles, seven home runs, 25 RBIS, two stolen bases, and 21 runs scored. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .213 but has a .304 OBP. Volpe has five doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 11 runs scored. Jazz Chisholm has been productive, but is not hitting well. He is hitting just .157 with a .255 OBP. Chisholm has two doubles, six home runs, 12 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 13 runs scored.

Further, Ben Rice has been solid this year. He is hitting .292 with a .403 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine RBIS, two stolen bases, and 14 runs scored. Paul Goldschmidt has also been solid this year. He is hitting .361 with a .407 OBP. Goldschmidt has five doubles, a home run, seven RBIs, and 11 runs scored this year.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are hitting .238 with a .310 OBP and a .396 slugging. They have 26 home runs and scored 86 times in 21 games this year. Kyle Manzardo has led the way this year. He is hitting just .212 but with a .321 OBP. Manzardo has two doubles, a triple, six home runs, 16 RBIS, and ten runs scored. Meanwhile, Steven Kwan has been great this year. He is hitting .325 with a .385 OBP. He has two doubles, four home runs, 14 RBIs, two stolen bases, and 14 runs scored. Further, Gabriel Arias is hitting well. He is hitting .277 with a .333 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, ten RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Carlos Santana has also been solid this year. He is hitting .235 with a .308 OBP. He has two doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Finally, Jose Ramirez is hitting .268 with a .333 OBP. Ramire has four doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Will Warren is coming off a bad start, and he needed 53 pitches to get just five outs. He gave up more baserunners than he had outs. Current members of the Guardians have just one at-bat against Will Warren, though. That is from Nolan Jones, who is one for one with a three-RBI double. Meanwhile, Tanner Bibee has been hit or miss this year. He has given up 13 runs in just 20 innings of work. Still, all 13 runs are over 9.2 innings on the road. At home, he has given up just five hits and six walks in 10.1 innings of work. Further, current Yankees have not hit great against Bibee. They are just six for 23 with a home run and an RBI. Anthony Volpe has had some success, going three for six with a home run. Still, expect Bibee to have a solid start, while Will Warren struggles. Take the Guardians in this one.

Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-116)