UFC Vegas 104: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze kicks off the prelims with a fight between Yuneisy Duben and Carli Judice in the women’s flyweight division. Duben comes into her UFC debut undefeated in all six of her professional bouts, meanwhile Judice has now lost back-to-back fights looking to get back into the winning column this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Duben-Judice prediction and pick.

Yuneisy Duben (6-0) secured her UFC contract with a brutal knockout of Shannon Clark in round one of her Contender Series fight. Now, Duben looks to remain undefeated when she steps inside the octagon for the first time this weekend against Carli Judice.

Carli Judice (3-2) is still searching for her first UFC victory as she dropped her UFC debut against Gabriella Fernandez via split decision. As she makes her way to the octagon this weekend, Judice will be motivated to right the ship and get the win over the undefeated Yuneisy Duben.

Here are the UFC Vegas 104 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 104 Odds: Yuneisy Duben-Carli Judice Odds

Yuneisy Duben: +285

Carli Judice: -360

Over 2.5 rounds: -175

Under 2.5 rounds: +135

Why Yuneisy Duben Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Shannon Clark – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (5 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Yuneisy Duben is poised to make a thunderous UFC debut this weekend at UFC Vegas 104, and all signs point to her emerging victorious against Carli Judice. The Venezuelan powerhouse brings an unblemished 6-0 professional record to the Octagon, with an impressive 100% finish rate. Duben's explosive striking prowess was on full display during her Dana White's Contender Series appearance, where she secured a first-round knockout against the previously undefeated Shannon Clark. This performance not only earned her a UFC contract but also demonstrated her ability to rise to the occasion against tough competition.

While Judice has more UFC experience, her 3-2 record and recent split decision losses raise questions about her ability to handle Duben's aggressive style. Duben's remarkable striking output of 20.55 significant strikes landed per minute dwarfs Judice's 11.23, suggesting a significant advantage in the stand-up game6. Furthermore, Duben's diverse martial arts background, including black belts in taekwondo and wushu, provides her with a dynamic striking arsenal that could overwhelm Judice1. With Duben's knockout power and Judice's tendency to absorb strikes, this matchup has all the ingredients for an explosive UFC debut that could catapult Duben into the spotlight of the women's flyweight division.

Why Carli Judice Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Gabriella Fernandes – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 (3 KO/TKO)

As UFC Vegas 104 approaches, all eyes are on the women's flyweight bout between Carli Judice and Yuneisy Duben. Despite Duben's impressive 6-0 record and recent Contender Series knockout, Judice is poised to secure a victory in this matchup. Judice's experience in the UFC octagon, albeit limited, gives her a significant edge over the debuting Duben. With a striking output of 11.20 significant strikes per minute and a 57% efficiency rate, Judice's high-volume style could overwhelm Duben, who has shown a tendency for lower output in her previous fights.

Furthermore, Judice's southpaw stance and longer reach (68″ compared to Duben's 65″) provide tactical advantages that could keep the explosive Duben at bay. While Duben's knockout power is undeniable, Judice has demonstrated resilience and the ability to go the distance, as evidenced by her split decision loss to Gabriella Fernandes in her UFC debut. Judice's experience against higher-level competition, including her fight on Dana White's Contender Series, has likely sharpened her skills and prepared her for the pressure of a UFC event. If Judice can leverage her striking volume and use her reach advantage effectively, she stands a strong chance of outworking Duben and securing a decision victory or even a late stoppage in this intriguing flyweight clash.

Final Yuneisy Duben-Carli Judice Prediction & Pick

In the highly anticipated matchup between Yuneisy Duben and Carli Judice at UFC Vegas 104, Duben's explosive striking and undefeated record make her a formidable opponent. However, Judice's UFC experience and high-volume striking style could pose significant challenges. Despite Duben's knockout power, Judice's ability to go the distance and her southpaw stance might keep Duben at bay. If Judice can effectively utilize her reach advantage and maintain a high pace, she could outwork Duben. However, Duben's aggressive style often leads to early finishes, so this fight could end quickly if she lands a decisive blow. Ultimately, Judice's experience might give her the edge needed to secure a decision victory, but Duben's power makes her a dangerous underdog. however, Carli Judice walks away with the unanimous decision this weekend.

Final Yuneisy Duben-Carli Judice Prediction & Pick: Carli Judice (-360), Over 2.5 rounds (-175)