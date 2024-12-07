The Philadelphia Eagles look to continue their latest playoff push on Sunday, welcoming the Carolina Panthers to Philly in their Week 14 matchup. The Eagles lead the NFC East with a 10-2 record and are the current number two seed in the NFC playoff picture. The Panthers are currently last in the NFC South with a 3-9 record. Based on these circumstances, any football fan can see why one bettor in Kentucky placed a $3.1 million wager on the Eagles to win on Sunday.

“Circa Sports took the wager on the Eagles money line Thursday afternoon at -700 odds, which would net approximately $442,800,” reported ESPN's Doug Greenberg and David Purdum. “In response, the sportsbook moved its line on Philadelphia to -870 and lengthened Carolina to +650 as of Friday morning. Other sportsbooks have Philly as long as -675, with the Birds giving around 13 points to the Panthers on the spread marketwide.”

It was one of the biggest bets ever reported on an NFL regular-season game, a sum that has already produced its fair share of shock and awe. Although it seems very likely that the Eagles will win Sunday, the uproar if they do not will be high. The team will almost certainly be in the postseason and could very well make another run at the Super Bowl. Based on how this season has gone, there is a decent chance that will happen. Can quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and the rest of Sirianni's team make their goal of winning a Lombardi Trophy possible? If today's bettor has his way, then another win will happen against the visiting Panthers.

Eagles look to continue playoff push against Panthers Sunday

Hurts and Barkley have each had outstanding seasons in 2024, helping propel the Eagles to their current standing. The backfield duo has been dominant at times, as Hurts' rating of 101.8 and Barkley's 275 total touches show a tandem that can handle a high load and still produce solid if not exceptional results. Both of them are in the conversation for league MVP, and it can be said that Barkley was the best free agent signing of this past offseason. Stealing him away from their divisional rivals, the New York Giants, was particularly sweet.

Defensively, coordinator Vic Fangio has made a big difference in his first year at the helm. The veteran coach has helped linebackers Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean break out in a big way, and the duo have been the heartbeat on a vastly improved defense. Rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have also contributed a great deal, showing off their quick conversion to the pro game.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales has a lot on his plate with the visit to Philadelphia. Can quarterback Bryce Young continue his turnaround with a strong performance against the improved Eagles defense? Will Canales' defense hold up against the star power of the home team's attack? Come late Sunday afternoon, everyone will know if that $3.1 million wager was the right call or not.