We've got the Philadelphia Eagles 2024-2025 Season Results according to Madden 25 to see how the game thinks the team will do this year. Last year the Eagles suffered a late-season collapse that saw them lose six of their last seven games (playoffs included). Furthermore, veterans Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce retired over the offseason, as the coaching staff is completely different once again. But there's a lot of talent on this team along with FA acquisition Saquon Barkley. So, how will they perform this year, according to Madden 25?

Eagles' 2024-2025 Season Results According to Madden 25

According to our season sim results, the Eagles will go 13-4 and make the playoffs. But what seed will they earn and will they win their division? Let's find out.

Week 1 – vs. Green Bay Packers

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL GB 10 3 7 10 30 PHI 7 6 10 3 26

This back-and-forth competition saw a total of seven different lead changes throughout the game. Whenever one team scored, another responded with a scoring drive of their own.

Newly signed HB Saquon Barkley took no time in showing off what he can. He earned 96 yards on 17 carries, along with a touchdown and 26 receiving yards. Jalen Hurts also performed well, but the Eagles offense had to resort to kicking a FG on four separate drives. While Jake Elliott is a great kicker, it's good for an offense to miss so many red zone opportunities.

The Packers took a 30-26 lead with about 2:42 remaining. Once again, the Eagles had a nice time driving down the field. However, they struggled at the GB 18, where four straight incompletions led to a Packers' victory.

Record: 0-1

Week 2 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL ATL 0 7 0 13 20 PHI 10 13 10 0 33

Kirk Cousins in Prime Time = opposing team victory. Jokes aside, the Eagles offense played even better this game, with Barkley eclipsing 100 yards. Devonta Smith led all receivers in catches (8) and yards (107). However, once again the team relied on Jake Elliott on four separate occasions to make a FG.

Thankfully, the defense played much better this week as well. Darius Slay and rookie Cooper DeJean both earned an interception, and held the Falcons to just 7 points in three quarters. With the win, Philly gets their first dub of the year.

Record: 1-1

Week 3 – @ New Orleans Saints

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PHI 7 7 3 7 24 NO 7 7 0 0 14

A tough defensive match sees Philly breaking away from New Orleans in the second half for the win. Overall, it wasn't a great day for the offense, but the defense did its part. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis both earned at least one sack, as Derek Carr was taken down five times throughout the contest. The game was tied up at half, but Philly found a way to squeak in another 10 points in the second.

The game was sealed after Jalen Hurts completed an 8-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert, securing another Philly win.

Record: 2-1

Week 4 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PHI 7 10 0 14 31 TB 3 6 7 3 19

The Eagles got revenge against the Buccaneers, who resorted to four FGs (much like the Eagles earlier in this season sim). However, it took some time for the Philadelphia offense to wake up. Before the fourth quarter, Jalen Hurts only completed 13 of 18 passes for 157 yards. But in the fourth quarter alone he threw an additional 115 yards along with two TDs to A.J Brown.

Speaking of Brown, he earned his first 100-yard game of the season. He ended the day with 7 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, a good game from the Eagles in all phases.

Record: 3-1

Week 6 – vs. Cleveland Browns

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CLE 7 3 0 7 17 PHI 7 10 3 10 30

Down 10-7 halfway through the second, the Eagles went on to score 20 unanswered points en route to their fourth straight victory. Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb ran for a combined 285 yards, with the HBs also scoring at least one touchdown in the contest.

The Eagles managed to stop Deshaun Watson, who was mostly limited for the first three quarters. He still ended up throwing over 250 yards, but also threw an interception to Sydney Brown in the third quarter.

With the win, the Eagles find themselves in a nice four-game win streak.

Record: 4-1

Week 7 – @ New York Giants

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PHI 14 17 7 6 44 NYG 0 3 0 14 17

Saquon got some revenge against the Giants at Metlife. The start HB ran 19 times for 106 yards and three total touchdowns. The Eagles absolutely dominated in teh first half, outscoring New York 31-3.

Things started to slow down in the second half, with the Giants scoring two garbage time touchdowns in the fourth. But for every Giants' touchdown, the Eagles added a time-consuming field goal drive. There was no way for the G-Men to come back in this one. Furthermore, Daniel Jones threw three interceptions this game. Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner Johnson, and Reed Blankenship all recorded one pick.

Record: 5-1

Week 8 – @ Cincinnati Bengals

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PHI 7 7 7 7 28 CIN 0 14 3 18 35

The Eagles' five-game win streak came to an end when they visited the Cincinnati Bengals. Leading 7-0 at the first, it seemed Philly kept missing chances to increase their lead. Joe Burrow threw a pick to Reed Blankenship, but the Eagles' offense punted shortly after. Zack Moss fumbled in the third quarter, but Jalen Hurts threw a pick right after.

Meanwhile, the Bengals slowly but surely stayed alive in the contest. Down 28-20, Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense scored two unanswered touchdowns to take a 33-21 lead. After a successful two-point conversion, the Eagles found themselves down two scores with a small chance of victory.

Record: 5-2

Week 9 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 OT FINAL JAX 3 12 0 7 3 25 PHI 6 3 7 6 6 28

Doug Pederson returns to Philly to face his former team, this time hoping to win. Instead, the Eagles won what turned out to be a slug-fest. This was also the first game for the Birds to go to OT this season.

The Jaguars tried to take a 17-9 lead early on, but with a missed two-point conversion only led 15-9 at half. The Eagles then responded with a touchdown to start the second half, making it 16-15. After yet another pair of Jake Elliott FGs, and a touchdown from Christian Kirk, both teams were tied 22-22.

The Jaguars scored a FG on their opening drive in OT. All they needed to do was make a stop. Instead, CB Isaiah Rogers took the next kickoff all the way to the house to ensure an Eagles' victory.

Record: 6-2

Week 10 – @ Dallas Cowboys

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PHI 0 7 3 6 16 DAL 7 14 7 7 35

It's never easy playing away against your divisional rival, and the Eagles tasted their first divisional loss of the year. There was no answer for the Cowboys' offense, with Dak Prescott scoring four touchdowns against a struggling Eagles' secondary. Worst of all, Jalen Carter suffered an injury that will keep him out until the playoffs, severely hurting the D-line.

Jalen Hurts played his worst game of the season, throwing 0 touchdowns and throwing two picks. Saquon Barkley scored both of the team's touchdowns, with the latter coming in garbage time. Overall, the Eagles drop to 6-3, with the Cowboys taking the lead in the division.

Record: 6-3

Week 11 – vs. Washington Commanders

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PHI 7 14 7 3 31 WAS 0 10 0 0 10

The Eagles bounced back from an ugly divisional loss to a pretty one. They dominated rookie Jayden Daniels, limiting Washington to just 10 points of offense. A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith both recorded 82+ receiving yards each, with the former scoring a 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Saquon Barkley saw limited action (15 carries) but manage to earn 72 yards, including a nice 28-yard gash.

Defensively, the Eagles earned four sacks on the rookie QB, but were unable to force a turnover. However, they did recover a fumble in the first, leading to Birds' first score of the day.

Record: 7-3

Week 12 – @ Los Angeles Rams

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PHI 3 14 0 21 38 LAR 7 0 14 0 21

Philadelphia exploded in the fourth quarter. Big credit goes to Darius Slay, who recorded an 76-yard interception returned for a touchdown, which ignited something in the Birds.

The Rams failed to score any more points in the fourth. Meanwhile, the Eagles offense woke back up and dropped another two touchdowns before the clock hit zero. Jalen Hurts threw for 312 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception en route to an Eagles' victory. With the win, they reclaim the #1 spot in the division.

Record: 8-3

Week 13 – @ Baltimore Ravens. Eagles 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PHII 3 10 0 7 20 BAL 14 7 10 6 37

Lamar Jackson dominated the Eagles' defense through the air and ground. He completed 73% of passes for 266 yards while running 9 times for 67. Let's not forget the four total touchdowns he scored, including a 20-yard rush for a TD. Baltimore also dominated in time of possession, leading to limited carries for Saquon Barkley. He ultimately ended up carrying the ball 12 times for only 50 yards.

But the biggest problem was the defense. After three quarters they already allowed 31 points, with Baltimore tacking on a pair of FG drives in the fourth quarter. And with the loss, Dallas reclaims their lead over the division.

Record: 8-4

Week 14 – vs. Carolina Panthers. Eagles 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CAR 3 7 0 7 17 PHI 14 0 7 7 28

The Eagles had no problem stopping Bryce Young and a growing Panthers team. The offense got off to a hot start with a couple of TDs from Saquon Barkley. Carolina almost crawled back in the game with a touchdown pass to Xavier Legette. However, the Eagles turned things back around with two unanswered touchdowns to secure their win.

Dallas Goedert led all receivers in catches (6) but only earned 45 yards. He did score on a 5-yd touchdown reception early in the fourth.

Record: 9-4

Week 15 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Eagles 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25. Eagles 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PIT 3 7 7 7 24 PHI 7 3 7 10 27

Russell Wilson and the Steelers put up a tougher fight than expected, and the Eagles literally fought to the very end to win. Tied up 17-17 at the end of the third, the Eagles were forced to settle for a field goal early in the fourth. The Steelers then responded with a long TD drive, one that saw George Pickens score a 19-yard touchdown.

The Eagles actually punted on their next drive, but managed to stop Pittsburgh's offense and get back on the field. Devonta Smith saved the game with two consecutive catches of 18 and 22 yards. But the Birds needed a touchdown, Fortunately, they got one.

With 2:33 remaining, Jalen Hurts found receiver Parris Campbell in the end zone to take a 27-24 lead. All the defense needed to do was make a stop. Unfortunately, Wilson drove down the field no problem. But thanks to the Steelers wasting two of their timeouts, they were forced to rush. Chris Boswell ended up missing a 45-yard field goal, and the Eagles luckily escaped with a victory.

Record: 10-4

Week 16 – @ Washington Commanders. Eagles 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL PHI 10 0 3 14 27 WAS 0 17 0 3 20

The Eagles earned another narrow victory against an improved Commanders team. Jayden Daniels didn't play amazingly, but did complete 69% of his passes and threw for 230 yards. He also ran 4 times for 34 yards and a touchdown. Despite playing well early on, Washington flipped the script and took a 17-10 lead at half.

Philadelphia slowly crawled back into the competition with a field goal, but Washington responded with one of their own. However, Jalen Hurts and the offense just went off, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth to take a 27-20 lead. The Commanders failed to tie it back up, and the Birds won their 11th game of the season.

Record: 11-4

Week 17 – vs. Dallas Cowboys. Eagles 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DAL 7 10 7 7 31 PHI 10 13 3 6 32

With the division title on the line, the Eagles barely held off the Cowboys for their third straight one-possession victory. Once again, Jake Elliott was the MVP, scoring another four FGs. At this point of the season, Elliott has only missed two FGs and no extra points. He's basically the team's best player.

But again, the Cowboys' offense dominated Philly. Prescott ended up scoring three touchdowns, two of which went to star wideout Ceedee Lamb. Lamb caught 12 passes for 144 yards in the loss.

With a 26-24 lead in the fourth, the Eagles tacked on another FG to make things tougher on the Cowboys. But Rico Dowdle's 26-yard TD run put Dallas ahead for the first time all night. Fortunately for the birds, they had plenty of time to score another FG. And after a long drive, Jake Elliott made the game-winning score with 0:03 remaining.

Record: 12-4

Week 18 – vs. New York Giants . Eagles 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NYG 0 0 0 7 7 PHI 7 21 7 10 45

With Devin Singletary and Malik Nabers injured, the Giants found themselves struggling without two key starters. Daniel Jones threw another three interceptions against the Eagles. Fun fact, in both games he threw for a combined 439 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions against the Birds in this season sim.

Darius Slay earned his second pick-six of the year on the third play of the game. And once the second quarter hit, the Eagles' offense took back over. Saquon actually struggled a bit, but did earn a 44-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. He ended up earning 102 yards on 17 carries.

With the win, the Eagles secured the NFC East Title. However, because the 49ers went 14-3, the Eagles (#2) must play in the Wildcard Round.

Record: 13-4

#1 49ers

#2 eagles

#3 packers

#5 Cowboys

Wildcard Round – vs #7 Seahawks. Eagles 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL SEA 3 0 0 7 10 PHI 7 0 7 10 24

In the first round of the playoffs, the Eagles' defense made slight work of an injured Seahawks team. Overall, Seattle was missing three of their five starting offensive linemen, while Jalen Carter just returned from injury. As a result, Geno Smith was sacked six times, twice by Carter, twice by Josh Sweat, and one a piece for Jordan Davis and Bryce Huff.

The Eagles' offense played okay, but did not pick up until the second half. Furthermore, Jalen Hurts only completed 58% of his passes for 193 yards. He did run 5 times for 35 yards, which helped alleviate his poor passing day. Saquon was also limited to just 75 yards on 20 carries, but he did score two touchdowns in the win. And more importantly, Philly advances to the Divisional Round.

Divisional Round – vs. #3 Packers. Eagles 2024

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL GB 7 17 3 3 30 PHI 7 3 7 10 27

Unfortunately, the Eagles' season ends the way it started – with a loss to Green Bay. Jordan Love and the Packers played too well in the first half. And by the time Philadelphia caught back up, it was too late.

In their final game of the year, the Eagles starters on offense all posted good numbers. Barkley earned 85 yards on 15 carries. Hurts completed 66% of passes for 284 yards. Devonta Smith caught for 128 yards on six catches, while A.J. Brown earned 75 on four. But alas, their good effort in the end was in vain, and the Eagles season ends with a heartbreaking loss.

Overall, that wraps up our Eagles 2024 Season results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed reading.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.