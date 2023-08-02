In a surprising turn of events during her “Renaissance” tour, Beyoncé shocked fans by refusing to say Lizzo's name during a remix of her song “Break My Soul,” TMZ shares. The song, which pays tribute to black women in the entertainment industry, normally featured the “About Damn Time” singer, but on this occasion, Beyoncé noticeably failed to mention Lizzo's name in the lyrics, despite having done so repeatedly in the past.

Beyoncé reiterating Badu and skipping Lizzo… that’s on hitting 2 birds with 1 stone 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/Oneyofc8aZ — beyloved (@beyiloveyoudeep) August 2, 2023

Several videos posted on social media captured the moment when Beyoncé replaced Lizzo's name with Erykah Badu, even though Lizzo's name was flashing on the screen behind her. Speculation arose that Beyoncé might have caught wind of the lawsuit filed against Lizzo on the same day, which contained scandalous accusations, including allegations of sexual harassment and hostile work conditions. According to the lawsuit, Lizzo got accused of allegedly coercing her backup dancers to participate in nude cabaret shows and body-shaming one of the dancers over a weight issue.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fans couldn't help but connect the dots, with some jokingly saying, “Beyoncé canceled Lizzo.” The omission of her name during the performance seemed to indicate that Beyoncé was distancing herself from the rapper amid the controversy.

Back in June, the accused posted a heartfelt video on Instagram reacting to her name appearing on the screen during Beyoncé's tour. She expressed how meaningful the moment was for her, reminiscing about her past struggles with bullies and drawing inspiration from Destiny's Child's song “Happy Face.” Lizzo also reflected on the profound connections and significance we have in each other's lives, thanking Beyoncé for the honor.

As the situation unfolds, fans are closely watching how the drama will unfold between Beyoncé and Lizzo. The “Renaissance” tour continues, and with the ongoing controversy surrounding Lizzo, no one knows how the rest of the tour will go and if Beyoncé will further address the situation publicly. no one knows how the rest of the tour will go