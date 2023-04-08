Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles had an unwanted visitor in her Los Angeles home on April 1, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources told the tabloid that LAPD rushed to Tina Knowles’ home after getting a call that a man was at the front of the house throwing rocks at her mailbox.

The LAPD put out all of the stops in order to capture the unwanted guest. The gossip site reports that units, as well as a helicopter, arrived. The suspect was immediately booked after a short foot pursuit. The vandal was later taken into custody.

Law enforcement told the outlet that the suspect was “behaving erratically.” He was then placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after evaluation.

As for damage, there were minor marks on Tina Knowles’ mailbox. She evidently declined to press charges or even file a report.

Tina Knowles is not the only celebrity that has been targeted recently. NBA legend Michael Jordan got his Illinois home broken into on April 4.

An 18-year-old named Raiden K. Hagedorn was arrested for illegally entering the Chicago Bulls icon’s home. Hagedorn was charged with three misdemeanors: one count of criminal trespass to occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property, according to Daily Herald.

A minor was also taken into custody. Their name has not been released to the public due to their age.

Authorities believe that Hagedorn did not want to take anything from the athlete’s home, as only a window was damaged.

He has since been released on a recognizance bond, reported Daily Herald. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 20.