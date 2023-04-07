My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Michael Jordan has earned quite a bit of money throughout his life, whether it be through his playing career in the NBA or his iconic Jordan shoe brand. While Jordan certainly isn’t the most public figure for a person of his celebrity status, he has used his money to buy some flashy items, such as his $15 million mansion in Illinois.

Unfortunately for Jordan, his massive house in Illinois was recently the subject of a burglary. While Jordan does not maintain residence in this house, as it’s been on the housing market for over a decade now, he likely won’t be too happy to hear this. However, it looks like the trespasser was apprehended while still in Jordan’s house, so he likely didn’t get away with much.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥