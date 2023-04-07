Michael Jordan has earned quite a bit of money throughout his life, whether it be through his playing career in the NBA or his iconic Jordan shoe brand. While Jordan certainly isn’t the most public figure for a person of his celebrity status, he has used his money to buy some flashy items, such as his $15 million mansion in Illinois.
Unfortunately for Jordan, his massive house in Illinois was recently the subject of a burglary. While Jordan does not maintain residence in this house, as it’s been on the housing market for over a decade now, he likely won’t be too happy to hear this. However, it looks like the trespasser was apprehended while still in Jordan’s house, so he likely didn’t get away with much.
Thankfully Jordan wasn’t present at the house at the time of the incident here, which isn’t surprising considering how he’s been trying to sell it since all the way back in 2012. This may not be great for the value, which Jordan has dropped nearly $10 million since initially listing it, and it will be interesting to see if more details emerge from this burglary