Beyoncé‘s latest venture blends tradition with innovation as she launches SirDavis whisky in collaboration with Moët Hennessy, a part of the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) conglomerate, per Kxan. The announcement comes as Beyoncé continues to weave her personal history into her business endeavors. With her debut album “Cowboy Carter” boasting a line about her moonshine lineage, it’s no surprise that Beyoncé's latest project is a tribute to her great-grandfather, Davis Houge, a moonshiner from the Prohibition era.

“SirDavis is my way of paying homage to my great-grandfather,” Beyoncé shared. “It’s a new shared legacy that connects us through something I’ve always loved: whisky.” The whisky, named after Houge, is crafted to reflect Beyoncé’s ideals of quality and heritage. Finished, blended, and bottled in Texas, SirDavis stands as a testament to both her Southern roots and her commitment to excellence in the spirits industry.

A Taste of Excellence

SirDavis whisky is more than just a tribute; it’s an award-winning spirit. The whisky has already garnered significant acclaim, including the prestigious Best In Class award for American Whiskey from the 2023 SIP Awards. This accolade, given to only one brand per category, signifies SirDavis’s outstanding quality among a field of over 100 competitors.

The whisky's profile takes inspiration from both Japanese and Scottish traditions, offering layers of dark red fruits and spices like clove and cinnamon. Beyoncé’s partnership with Moët Hennessy ensures that SirDavis maintains a high standard of craftsmanship while introducing a fresh perspective to the American whisky market.

With SirDavis, Beyoncé not only expands her brand but also deepens her connection to her heritage, delivering a product that bridges the past with the present and stands as a beacon of quality in the world of spirits.