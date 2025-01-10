The NFL warned Beyoncé about her outfit prior to her performance. The multi-hyphenate entertainer wore a white bodysuit embroidered in gems to her Christmas Day halftime show.

According to a source via Us Weekly, Beyoncé's team was informed that if a gem were to fall from her bodysuit, she would be “fined $500 for each one.”

“They would charge her for each once they found,” the insider explains. “It’s for players’ safety because anything like that on the field could cause injury.”

Beyoncé performed at the halftime show for the second game of the day between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. The Ravens ended up beating the Texans 31 to 2.

It's unclear if Beyoncé had to pay a fine for her costume's gems, but despite a possible mishap, the 32-time Grammy award winner got everyone out of their seats for the first performances of her Grammy-nominated album Cowboy Carter.

The singer performed many hits from the album, beginning with “16 Carriages.” Other hits from the album such as “Ya Ya,” “Blackbiird,” with Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tiera Kennedy, Tanner Adell, “RIIVERDANCE” with Shaboozey and “LEVII’S Jeans” with Post Malone.

Beyoncé closed the set with her lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” as the singer's daughter, Blue Ivy, made her way to the front as one of the backup dancers.

27 million viewers tuned into Beyoncé’s set.

While her halftime performance will go down in music history, Beyoncé was not done yet with teasing something new on the way. After her performance, a snippet of Beyoncé on the horse she's used for previous promotional items regarding the halftime appearance but the date January 14, 2025, followed. At this time, it's not certain that Beyoncé will be going on tour but, prior to her Texans-Ravens halftime performance, it was reported that a tour is in the works.

“It’s been a very tough few months for Beyoncé but she’s laser-focused on making her upcoming tour a success,” the source via U.S. Sun said referencing Jay-Z's 2000 sexual assault case with Sean “Diddy” Combs that made headlines weeks prior.

“The next few weeks are crucial as she will announce a new album and a new tour,” they added. “The announcement was supposed to happen a couple of weeks ago but it was pushed back.”

Jay-Z has denied the allegations.