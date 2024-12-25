This Christmas, you'll need to trade your Santa hat for your cowboy hat because Beyoncé will be performing during the Christmas Halftime Show. On Christmas Day, the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens will be facing each other at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix. The Texans vs. Ravens game will follow the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. on the streamer with Mariah Carey kicking off the Christmas Day shows with a pre-recorded performance.

This is a big win for not only Netflix, who has ventured into live sports following the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight last month but for the BeyHive as it is the first time Beyoncé will be performing songs from her Cowboy Carter album which was released in March. Take a look below at eight songs that Beyoncé should perform off of her Cowboy Carter album.

8 Songs We Need Beyoncé To Perform On Texans-Ravens Christmas Day Game

“American Requiem”

You can't get more American than football and since this song was used in the original announcement of the performance — and is the intro track on Cowboy Carter — it will not only set the tone for the show but it would be a great track to start with. Beyoncé also has a line about her roots, “The grandbaby of a moonshine man/Gadsden, Alabama/Got folk down Gavelston, rooted in Louisiana,” and since the show is in her home city of Houston, she also might choose this one to perform at the Halftime Show.

“Texas Hold ‘Em”

“Texas Hold ‘Em” is a given to be included in the setlist for this performance. Not only was it one of the lead singles to Cowboy Carter, it has been proven a fan favorite amid fans. Beyoncé made history when the song went No. 1 on Billboard's Country chart, making the singer the first Black artist to top the Country chart. The song also went No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and has received three Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Country Song.

“YA YA”

One of the most uptempo songs on the album, fans are going to want to hear it live. “Ya Ya” is perfect for an NFL game where fans are dying to get out of their seat to dance along with this infectious song. “Ya Ya” earned Beyoncé her first Americana Grammy nomination since the song earned the Best Americana Performance Grammy nod in that category.

“II Hands II Heaven”

“II Hands II Heaven” is arguably one of the best songs on the album so it would be remiss if Beyoncé did not perform it during her first performance of Cowboy Carter. The song also has a lot of spots where it has a lot of up-tempo beats so we can totally see the crowd dancing along.

“Bodyguard”

“Bodyguard” would be a great addition to the show because while this song has a slower pace, it was also a fan favorite from the album. This would be a great transition song into a faster-paced track on the project.

“Tyrant”

Ending on the performance on “Tyrant” would be a *chef's kiss.* “Tyrant” is definitely a sleeper track on the album and deviants toward a hip-hop sound. This would be the perfect track to end her performance.

Duets Beyoncé Should Perform: “II Most Wanted,” “Levii's Jeans,” and “Spaghetti”

We all know that Beyoncé is capable of commanding a stage on her own but “II Most Wanted,” “Leviis Jeans,” and “Spaghetti” would require the help of Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and Shaboozey to accomplish. Not only would their appearances be an epic addition to Beyoncé's performance, it would be such a stellar moment for fans to connect with some of the most popular songs on the album.