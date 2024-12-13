Fans don't be disappointed, but the rumor that Beyoncé will be hitting the stage for an extended amount of time has been debunked by her longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure.

Noel-Schure commented on a fan's tweet that Bey is set to give an extended Halftime Show performance during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game on Christmas Day. The post read that the superstar is “expected to be 20 minutes long, NFL will give Beyoncé more time than the conventional Superbowl time 12-15 minutes.”

“Untrue. Her performance will not be 20 minutes,” the publicist wrote underneath the post.

The Texans vs. Ravens game will be held in Beyoncé’s home city of Houston at the NRG Stadium.

Mariah Carey is set to open Christmas Day in the NFL with a pre-record performance prior to The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers kicking it off at 1 p.m. ET. Both games will be streaming on Netflix. You can watch both games locally through CBS affiliates in the following team cities: Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Houston. Fans are also able to watch on mobile devices on the NFL+ app.

This year, the streamer has ventured into athletics as they hosted their first live sporting event, the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. According to Variety, “the NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix is part of a three-year deal between the streamer and the league, which will also see Netflix air at least one holiday game in 2025 and 2026.”

Beyoncé's performance follows her historic 11 Grammy nominations for her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which she released in March. She makes history as the artist with the most Grammy nominations ever with 99. Cowboy Carter is the second-most nominated album in Grammy history behind Michael Jackson's Thriller (1982). During last year's Grammys, she became the most-awarded artist with 32 wins. The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2.