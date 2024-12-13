It's TIME! On Christmas Day, Mariah Carey will be opening the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers game on Netflix.

The pop star who is known for her holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” will be delivering a taped performance of the song before the Chiefs and Steelers to open up the two NFL games for the day. The Chiefs and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans game will start at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs and Steelers aren't the only teams that will have some star power as Beyoncé is set to perform a live performance for the Ravens and Texans game.

This year, the streamer has ventured into athletics as they hosted their first live sporting event, the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. According to Variety, “the NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix is part of a three-year deal between the streamer and the league, which will also see Netflix air at least one holiday game in 2025 and 2026.”

However, if you're not a Netflix subscriber, you don't have to miss the game. You can watch locally through CBS affiliates in the following team cities: Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Houston. Fans are also able to watch on mobile devices on the NFL+ app.

Carey is finishing up her Christmas tour, where the music legend performed classics from her holiday album Merry Christmas. The star canceled her Pittsburgh show due to feeling ill suddenly.

“Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu,” Carey told her followers on X Wednesday (Nov. 11). “It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

Her next show is scheduled Friday, Dec. 13, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. It is unclear if she will be able to make that show at this time. Pittsburgh ticketholders will refunds for their purchase.