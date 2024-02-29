Beyoncé‘s latest hit single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” has sparked a wave of comparisons to the theme song of the beloved Canadian cartoon show “Franklin,” USAToday reports. Social media users have been buzzing about the similarities between the two tunes, with some noting the familiar rhythmic feel shared by both tracks.
The unexpected resemblance between “Texas Hold ‘Em” and the “Franklin” theme song caught the attention of TikTok users, who shared videos juxtaposing the two melodies. Despite the comparisons, fans were quick to point out that the resemblance was not necessarily negative, with many praising the catchy nature of both songs.
In response to the comparisons, Bruce Cockburn, the composer and performer of the “Franklin” theme song, weighed in on the matter. Cockburn expressed his appreciation for Beyoncé's songwriting talent, acknowledging the similarities in rhythmic feel between “Texas Hold ‘Em” and his own composition. However, he emphasized that “Texas Hold ‘Em” is entirely Beyoncé's creation, wishing her success with the track.
“Texas Hold ‘Em” has made waves in the music industry, propelling Beyoncé to new heights of success. Notably, the song made history by making Beyoncé the first Black female artist to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Additionally, the single reached the number one spot on the Hot 100 chart, further solidifying Beyoncé's status as a powerhouse in the music world.
The song's success on the country charts has been particularly noteworthy, as it dethroned Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' duet “I Remember Everything” after its 20-week reign at number one. Beyoncé's achievement adds her to the elite ranks of solo female artists who have debuted at number one on the country charts, alongside Taylor Swift.