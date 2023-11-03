Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's reelection campaign released an ad touting the billions invested in HBCUs via their administration.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have launched their 2024 reelection campaign with full force, intensifying their outreach to HBCUs. On Friday, the Biden-Harris campaign unveiled a new ad titled “Possibilities,” which highlights the administration’s commitment to HBCUs through the allocation of billions in federal funding. The ad was first seen exclusively on The Grio.

This ad coincides with the culmination of the homecoming season and is part of a 16-week, $25 million ad blitz aimed at delivering impactful political messaging to voters in crucial battleground states. Notably, many of these states, including Georgia, are home to multiple HBCUs.

Kamala Harris, an alumna of Howard University, spoke exclusively with Gerren Keith Gaynor of The Grio about the Administration’s efforts to foster strong connections with HBCUs.

“As an HBCU Alum, I couldn’t be more proud of the work President Biden and I are doing for HBCUs, because I know firsthand the extraordinary role that these institutions play in preparing young Black Americans for success.”

“As so many HBCU alums travel to their alma mater this weekend to celebrate our community, this ad casts a spotlight on the Biden-Harris administration’s steadfast commitment to enriching Black Americans’ education and opening the doors of opportunity,” Harris also said to The Grio.

The ad is the latest outreach to HBCUs by Biden and Harris. Both leaders have spoken at several HBCUs during their tenure in the White House with Biden serving as Howard University’s commencement speaker and Harris speaking at Hampton, North Carolina A&T & Morehouse during her “Fight For Our Freedoms” tour this Fall.

In late September, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack sent a letter to 16 governors of states housing 1890 Land Grant HBCUs. The letter urged these governors to rectify a funding disparity that has persisted for decades, amounting to $12 million. There are 18 land grant institutions in total but Delaware (Delaware State) and Ohio (Central State) have equitably funded their land-grant HBCUs.