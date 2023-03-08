The Georgetown Hoyas take on the Villanova Wildcats. Check out our Big East Tournament odds series for our Georgetown Villanova prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Georgetown Villanova.

The Villanova Wildcats get their big chance at the Big East Tournamennt. Justin Moore, their best player, came back to the lineup in January after missing the first two months of the season with an injury. He needed roughly one month to get back up to speed and really hit his stride. He had to play catch-up with his body and his relative rust on the court. He also had to get used to his teammates and the complexion of a new roster. He had to learn how to play for new head coach Kyle Neptune, who is in his first season as the successor to the legendary Jay Wright. Moore being out for two months meant he wasn’t able to receive consistent, game-by-game coaching from Neptune. He knew Wright’s system and principles, but now he had to learn from a new coach. All of those transitions and those new dimensions made it hard for Moore to soar right away, but after four to five weeks, he began to really click. Accordingly, Villanova gained strength, cohesion and momentum. The Wildcats won a big game on the road at Xavier. They began to win some of the close games they had been losing in previous weeks. Now, Villanova is the talk of the Big East — not because it will definitely be in the NCAA Tournament, but because it is the ultimate threat to bubble teams: the team which gets hot at the conference tournament and takes an at-large bid away from a bubble team. Plenty of people will pick Villanova to win four games this week in New York and lift a championship trophy inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. If that happens, the bubble shrinks by one spot. It’s a story a lot of college basketball fans and insiders will be following this week. The journey begins in the first round against Georgetown. Patrick Ewing will coach his final game as a Hoya inside the arena where he achieved professional stardom with the New York Knicks.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Georgetown-Villanova Big East Tournament odds.

Big East Tournament Odds: Georgetown-Villanova Odds

Georgetown Hoyas: +11.5 (-102)

Villanova Wildcats: -11.5 (-120)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Georgetown-Villanova LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Georgetown Could Cover the Spread

This is a game the Hoyas will go all-out to win. Players and coaches know this is it for Patrick Ewing. The greatest Hoya player of all time is at the end of the line as a coach. He and the school will part after the season. If the season is going to end, his players — who have not always played with supreme focus — are going to spill the tank and try their best. That could cover a double-digit spread.

Why Villanova Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats are dangerous right now. They are the talk of the Big East. This is a group no one wants to face at the Big East Tournament. Given that a bad Georgetown team is on the other side, it’s pretty clear that Villanova should win this game by a very hefty margin.

Final Georgetown-Villanova Prediction & Pick

Villanova by 20. No need to overthink this one.

Final Georgetown-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Villanova -11.5