We're back with a prediction and pick for Sunday's slate of BIG3 Basketball action. It's the sixth and final week in the BIG3 regular season as they make their final stop in Boston before the playoffs. The Enemies (3-2) will take on Power (4-1) as both teams try to establish themselves before the postseason. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Enemies-Power prediction and pick.

The Enemies are coming into this game fresh off a big win over the Killer 3's. They were the sizable underdogs in that matchup and no one gave them much of a chance. They played a complete team game for the first time this season and are finding their groove ahead of the playoffs. A win here would do a ton for their stock.

Power is coming into this one after a resilient win over the Ghost Ballers. It was a true test of character seeing Power struggle early on, but finish the game strong with their fundamental play. They're one of two four-win teams up to this point and are seen as one of the favorites to win the title.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Enemies-Power Odds

Enemies: +3.5 (-110)

Power: -3.5 (-110)

Over (93.5) rounds: -113

Under (93.5) rounds: -113

How to Watch Enemies vs. Power

Stream: BIG3.com, Paramount+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Why Enemies Will Win

The Enemies have been a hard team to gauge this season. They've alternated wins and losses for most of the season and are seemingly picking up their play ahead of the playoffs. Elijah Stewart emerged as the difference maker for them last week with 21 points, helping Jordan Crawford space the floor and run the offense. It was a great team effort and they've won back-to-back games for the first time. The Enemies may be heating up at the perfect time.

To win this game, they'll have to be equally balanced with their scoring attack as they were last week. They were shooting the three-ball well, but they shouldn't rely on it against a Power team that can find easy baskets. The Enemies should look to play fast and keep it solid down low when Royce White starts backing down towards the hoop.

Why Power Will Win

The Power saw some adversity in their last game against the Ghost Ballers, but they tightened up as a team and led an inspired comeback. Royce White took the game into his own hands by posting up with the ball and backing down defenders until he found an easy shot. He's been that type of bully for them all season and it's a great default to have if the shots aren't falling.

To win this game, Power will want to use their pick-and-roll and free up some shooters in the process. They're great at running a two-man game and Cuttino Mobley makes all the right reads with the ball in his hands. With White down low, it gives Mobley the opportunity to shoot from three, something he's been able to do with ease all season. Look for them to run another balanced attack on offense as they try to finish 5-1 on the season.

Final Enemies-Power Prediction & Pick

If this game was happening earlier in the season, Power would be the clear and easy pick here. However, the Enemies have found answers as of late and are finding ways to win close games. This game could be another tight affair if Power starts the game slow. For the prediction, we'll go with Power to get this win and continue their dominance. Mobley is playing like a younger version of himself and Royce White continues to be a problem for defenses.

