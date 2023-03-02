The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and there are plenty of storylines circulating as the top prospects try and make their way up draft boards. One of the biggest names is Bryce Young, the Alabama QB and former Heisman Trophy winner who is consistently in the top-5 in basically every mock draft.

Young can be one of — if not the first — quarterbacks taken off the board. However, one big talking point has been his height. Young is listed at exactly 6 feet tall on the Alabama website, although NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay reported his height is 5-foot-10 1/2.

One team that is likely to select a QB is the Carolina Panthers, and GM Scott Fitterer gave some comments that should be good news to Bryce Young (h/t Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire).

“So I will say that he was a little bit bigger in person than I thought he would be…So, yeah, he’s not a big man, but he does so many things well. He sees the field, he processes quickly, he makes the right decisions and he’s just a really good person on top of it. Really smart, really good person.”

Bryce Young’s Height Has Been A Big Deal

There is no denying that Bryce Young isn’t a tall quarterback, and his small frame are something out of the ordinary for most quarterbacks. However, his play and ability speak for themselves, and he has been impressing NFL teams during the early stages of the NFL Combine.

These words from Scott Fitterer should be terrific news for Young, and he might want to send a nice gift basket to the Panthers facilities after these were released.

In other news, Young won’t be throwing at the NFL Combine but he will do that at his Alabama Pro Day, although he has many chances to impress NFL scouts and front offices during his time in Indianapolis.