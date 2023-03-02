Bryce Young’s height and weight are two of the biggest talking points at the NFL Scouting Combine. Many NFL Draft experts regard Young as the complete package, except for his less-than-ideal size for the quarterback position. Young’s height as already popped up in rumors. Now, his rumored weight at the NFL combine has people buzzing.

Young’s weight is rumored to be “near 200 pounds“, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Jones states that he’s heard from people at the NFL Scouting Combine that Bryce Young is going to check in near the 200-pound mark.

Given that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner was listed at 6-feet tall and 194 pounds at Alabama, this would seem to be a realistic number for his weight.

Well, the latest NFL rumors on Young’s weight has people buzzing.

It’s Bryce Young weight day. A true where were you moment https://t.co/aMkzopJ7Wn — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 2, 2023

A where were you moment, indeed. It’s not outlandish to suggest that Young, who has been mocked as the first overall pick in some NFL Draft projections, could see a major change to his stock depending on his combine measurements.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Which prompted this Twitter user to imagine how the person who finally gets their hands on Young’s measurements would feel.

Whoever gets their hands on Bryce Young’s measurements first: pic.twitter.com/mt6b90hk7R — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 2, 2023

Sounds about right. Despite the excitement of the Twitter-verse, this user is pointing out that Thursday might not actually be Bryce Young’s weigh-in day.

Despite this morning's excitement, I do not believe Bryce Young is measuring/weighing in until Saturday pic.twitter.com/uPMUzTQ2mD — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 2, 2023

Whether it’s Thursday, Friday or Saturday, Bryce Young’s height and weight figure to dominate any of the discussions centered around the NFL Scouting Combine.

In the meantime, these NFL rumors will surely continue to create buzz around the league.