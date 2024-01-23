While Arthur Smith was fired by the Falcons, teams around the league are showing heavy interest in hiring him as their offensive coordinator.

Arthur Smith's tenure as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons didn't go to plan. However, with Smith now available for any team in the league to sign, the former Falcons head man is garnering plenty of interest.

More than seven teams have shown ‘serious interest,' in hiring Smith as their offensive coordinator, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The ex-head coach will seemingly land on his feet after his firing with a decision to make on where he'll sign.

During his time in Atlanta, the Falcons went just 21-30 under Smith. They failed to reach the playoffs in any of his three years in charge. However, before Smith was with the Falcons, he was a successful offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans from 2019-2020.

In 2019, the Titans ranked 12th in total offense, averaging 362.8 yards per game. Tennessee turned it up a notch in 2020, finishing third in the league by averaging 396.4 YPG. Derrick Henry was an absolute beast in his two seasons under Smith, earning two Pro Bowl nominations, an All-Pro nod and the 2020 Player of the Year award. Overall, Henry ran for 3,567 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Smith had been with the Titans 2011, handling roles for defensive quality control to tight ends coach to offensive line coach. Any team hiring Smith would be getting a coach with ample experience in a multitude of roles.

With Arthur Smith being fired from the Falcons, there is a red mark on his record. Any team hiring him might receive some flack. However, while head coach didn't work out, Smith more than handled his own as offensive coordinator. Any team's run game could see a boost with Smith calling the plays.