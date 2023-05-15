The New York Knicks saw their 2022-23 campaign come to an end this past Friday, as they were bested by the surging Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals by a final score of 96-92. Despite the clear disappointment of falling short of ultimate glory, the ball club managed to accomplish quite a lot during the season and now, heading into the summer, they will look to build off of their successes and set themselves up for better days moving forward.

Now, when it comes to the conversation of what Leon Rose and company should look to do to further strengthen this team, there are several approaches both fans and media pundits have suggested. However, perhaps the most vital and, frankly, straightforward need for New York is one proposed by ESPN personality Jay Williams.

During a recent appearance on the show First Take, Williams noted that above all else, the Knicks need to find Jalen Brunson a consistent running mate to have running alongside him within the rotation, and pointed out that his current second option in Julius Randle may not be someone that can be relied upon for such a role.

“I really get worried about his ability to play through his emotions,” Jay Williams said. “There’s like a wave that occurs with him. Can you stay consistent and not let your emotions get the best and stay in attack mode? I watched him play, and the last time I knew, he had a decent game. To me, you are the difference maker — your ruggedness, your mentality. Jalen Brunson needs a sidekick consistently.”

Throughout his first season in the Big Apple, Jalen Brunson proved to be an absolute revelation for the Knicks and easily outplayed his four-year, $104 million price tag that he agreed to during last year’s free agency period.

In 68 games played, the 26-year-old went on to post career highs in numerous statistical categories, boasting averages of 24.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.6% from deep. During their postseason run, he managed to take his production to an even higher level by averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds along the way while also dropping a 41-point performance during their season-ending Game 6 against Miami.

It goes without question that Jalen Brunson has quickly become the leader of this Knicks team and now, as they start to prepare for his second season in orange and blue, the front office should be looking into bringing on high-end players to better complement and support their franchise point guard.

Of course, this is a task that likely will need a considerable amount of hours and brain power to properly accomplish. Considering the largest contract New York will be able to offer up in free agency this summer is $12 million annually, should they wish to add on a star-level running mate to help support Brunson, their best course of action would likely be to scour the trade market.

This summer there are several top-flight names that could wind up becoming available for the taking that the Knicks should already be keeping close tabs on.

Arguably the biggest talent linked as a trade option for the franchise is superstar Luka Doncic, who has been spotted on the trade rumor mill throughout the last several months due to suspected frustrations with the Dallas Mavericks organization.

The concept of adding the four-time All-Star is not only enticing from a talent perspective but, considering his proven track record of succeeding in the NBA with Jalen Brunson by his side (went to three straight postseasons and reached the Western Conference Finals during their four-year tenure together in Dallas), Doncic already has the on-court rapport with New York’s franchise floor general that they should be looking for.

However, considering his status in the association there’s no doubt that striking a deal for the perennial All-NBA selectee will be incredibly challenging, which could lead the Knicks toward eying other, more easily attainable star options such as oft-linked big man Karl-Anthony Towns, for instance, who Heavy on Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney reports has an interest in heading to the mecca should he be traded in the near future.

The center’s skill set would be a great compliment to the point guard, as not only would he be a ferocious post/ pick-and-roll presence down at the pivot, but Brunson’s “attack the basket” mentality could help create more successful kick-out looks for the sharpshooting Towns out on the perimeter who, for his career, sports a 39.5% 3-point shooting clip.

Of course, there are bound to be several other names that will wind up popping up on the trade circuit this summer that could, in theory, prove to be quality grabs for New York if available at the right price.

In the end, the Knicks’ ultimate goal this summer should be to find more of a consistent running mate to pair next to their clear centerpiece, Jalen Brunson.