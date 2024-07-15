The San Antonio Spurs have always been a franchise defined by their strategic moves and a clear vision for the future. As we dive into the 2024 NBA free agency period, the Spurs have already made significant strides, but the journey is far from over. With a promising young core and a few smart acquisitions, the Spurs are on the cusp of a resurgence. However, to fully realize their potential and make a serious playoff push, there's one glaring need they must address before the free agency window closes.

The Spurs' 2024 Offseason So Far

The Spurs' offseason kicked off with a major highlight: securing the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft and selecting Stephon Castle. Castle, a dynamic guard known for his exceptional scoring ability, has ignited excitement among fans and is expected to elevate the intensity and skill level of the team's backcourt alongside Chris Paul. This bold move underscores the Spurs' commitment to assembling a squad capable of competing at the highest levels for the foreseeable future.

In a strategic trade maneuver, the Spurs offloaded their eighth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, freeing up approximately $26 million in cap space this summer. By potentially waiving some non-guaranteed contracts, the Spurs position themselves among the select few teams with the financial flexibility to sign free agents to $20 million-plus deals. With several gaps still present on their roster, this cap space offers a crucial opportunity to address them in free agency.

Biggest Need

Last season, the Spurs struggled significantly in key areas. They ranked 28th in the NBA in three-point shooting, connecting on just 34.7 percent of their attempts. Additionally, they were prone to turnovers. They averaged the fourth most in the league at 15.1 per game. Despite defensive improvements led by Victor Wembanyama, they still finished 22nd in defensive rating (116.4). The team also lacked sufficient shot creators to generate open looks for Wembanyama and Devin Vassell.

Here we will look at the biggest need that the San Antonio Spurs must still address during the 2024 NBA free agency.

As the free agency period continues, the San Antonio Spurs' most pressing need is enhancing their perimeter shooting and defensive depth. In today's NBA, three-point shooting is paramount. Sure, the Spurs have made some progress in this area. Still, they lack the consistency and firepower to compete with the league's elite teams. This is where targeting players like Gary Trent Jr and Luke Kennard becomes crucial.

Gary Trent Jr

San Antonio faced significant challenges in making open threes last season. This allowed opposing teams to focus their defense on Wembanyama in the paint. Addressing this weakness in free agency by targeting the best wide-open three-point shooter in the NBA could be a game-changer. Trent Jr hit an impressive 51.9 percent of his open threes last season and 39.3 percent of his overall attempts from beyond the arc.

At 26, Trent aligns well with the Spurs’ youth movement. Although he had a down year with reduced playing time and scoring production, acquiring him at a reasonable price could be a smart bet. This can potentially restore him to his previous form, where he averaged nearly 18 points per game. Yes, Trent is not a perfect player—he struggles with defense, playmaking, and scoring around the basket. That said, his shooting prowess is undeniable. The Spurs need shooters, and Trent stands out as one of the best options available.

Luke Kennard

The Spurs' dire need for three-point shooting makes pursuing the best shooter in free agency a logical move. Kennard was second in the NBA in three-point percentage last season, trailing only Grayson Allen. With 75 percent of his shots coming from three-point range, Kennard relies heavily on ball movement to get open looks. He would be an ideal replacement for Doug McDermott as a three-point specialist. Kennard can hit jumpers off screens and space the floor alongside Wembanyama.

Recall that the Memphis Grizzlies declined Kennard’s $14.8 million team option. This created an opportunity for the Spurs. Both Kennard and the Grizzlies are interested in a restructured deal, but San Antonio has the cap space to offer him a lucrative contract that could lure him away from Memphis. Kennard played only 39 games last season due to injuries, though. The length and financial terms of his next contract will be significant factors in his decision.

Professionalism and Cultural Fit

Beyond their on-court contributions, both Trent and Kennard bring professionalism and work ethic that align perfectly with the Spurs' organizational values. The Spurs have always prided themselves on a strong locker room culture and a commitment to player development. Adding veterans like Trent and Kennard would not only enhance the team’s performance but also provide mentorship to younger players. This would foster a culture of growth and excellence.

Looking Ahead

Yes, the San Antonio Spurs have made notable strides this offseason. However, the work is far from complete. The biggest need they must still address during the 2024 NBA free agency is improving their perimeter shooting and defensive depth. By targeting players like Gary Trent Jr and Luke Kennard, the Spurs can significantly bolster their roster, adding the firepower and versatility necessary to compete at the highest levels. With a solid foundation already in place, these additions could be the final pieces that propel the Spurs back into the playoff picture and set the stage for a bright future. The Spurs must seize this opportunity to strengthen their team and continue their proud legacy of success.