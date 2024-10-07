Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick is a Swiftie, as his girlfriend, Jordon Isabella, revealed the former New England Patriots head coach's Taylor Swift fandom.

In a new slew of photos from Isabella on Instagram, she and Belichick are seen in several photos. One particular image on the third slide caught the eyes of fans as the two stood in front of a lighthouse. In the picture, his shirt is seen with an Eras Tour logo.

This should not come as a surprise to fans of the former Patriots coach. During an appearance on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show in August 2023, Bill Belichick praised Taylor Swift for her resilience. She performed her Eras Tour show in the rain, which impressed him.

“That was pretty impressive,” he praised. “She's tough, man. She stood out there and played right through it.”

Perhaps the shirt was purchased at the show. The Eras Tour logo suggests it was bought at the show. With 18 final shows left on the Eras Tour's itinerary, we will see if he attends any more of her shows.

Who is Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Isabella?

Jordon Isabella has been Bill Belichick's girlfriend for several months. She is a former competitive cheerleader. They met during a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021.

A photo of the two meeting on the flight surfaced. Belichick is seen with a wide smile and sporting a grey hoodie. Hudson is similarly cheesing.

His legendary career with the New England Patriots

After serving as an assistant coach and coordinator for years, Belichick received his first chance to be a head coach in 1991 with the Cleveland Browns. His initial stint as a head coach did not go well, as he departed the team after the 1995 season.

He then served as assistant head coach to Bill Parcells with the Patriots in 1996 before leaving for the New York Jets. Belichick served as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Patriots from 1997-99.

His iconic tenure with the Patriots started in 2000. He won six Super Bowls with the team with the help of quarterback Tom Brady. They made a total of nine Super Bowls during his time as the head coach.

The Patriots made the playoffs nearly every season Belichick was head coach. They even had an undefeated regular season, going 19-0 through the playoffs, until losing to Eli Manning and the New York Giants.

Once Brady left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Belichick and the Patriots struggled. They first tried starting Cam Newton to replace Brady in 2020, going 7-9.

The following year, the Patriots drafted Mac Jones to be the successor of Brady and had a promising first year. They went 10-7 with Jones under center.

The next two years were not as promising. Belichick's squad went 8-9 the following year and then 8-9 in 2022. After the season, Belichick and the Patriots parted ways.

Since then, Jerod Mayo, who played for Belichick on the Patriots for years, has taken over as the head coach. He also served as the inside linebackers coach of the team from 2019-23 after retiring from playing.