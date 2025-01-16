The WWE Monday Night RAW premiere on Netflix was star-studded, and Bill Simmons and Nikki Bella were both there.

One viral moment was when Bella was shown in the crowd. She did her signature spinning dance that she would do during her WWE entrance. Simmons, meanwhile, sat behind her. While he initially looked her way and smirked, he then looked straight ahead towards the ring.

He addressed the WWE moment on the January 14, 2025, episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast. After co-host Peter Schrager said, “I thought you handled that great, dude!” he responded with how everyone in his life reacted to it.

“Everyone in my life felt I handled it perfectly,” said Simmons on the matter.

Bill Simmons' viral Nikki Bella moment at WWE RAW on Netflix premiere

It was somewhat surprising to see Nikki Bella at WWE's RAW on Netflix premiere, but she was there with other celebrities, such as Bill Simmons. Macaulay and Kieran Culkin, Gabriel Iglesias, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Vanessa Hudgens were also seen at the show.

WWE showed the various celebrities in the crowd throughout the night. We will see if Simmons comes back to any future WWE events after the viral moment.

The match card was also stacked. The likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley all competed in matches. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and The Undertaker also appeared during the show.

Bella previously retired from WWE in 2019 due to injuries she suffered in the ring. However, she remained an ambassador of the company with her sister, Brie Bella, before being named to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

In 2023, the Bella Twins started a podcast called The Nikki & Brie Show. They didn't sign a new contract with WWE and are no longer under contract with the company. They now go by their maiden name, Garcia.

Throughout her in-ring career, Bella won the Diva's Championship twice. Her first reign lasted just 70 days before she lost it to Kelly Kelly.

However, her second reign was a lot more successful. Bella held the Diva's Championship for 301 days in her second reign, losing it to Charlotte Flair. This beat AJ Lee's previous record as the longest reign in the championship's history.

She joined WWE in 2007 with her sister. The Bella Twins were then promoted to the main roster in 2008. They briefly left WWE in 2012 and went on a brief run on the independent circuit before returning to the company.