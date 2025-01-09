A day after it was reported that WWE Monday Night RAW's Netflix premiere topped Squid Game Season 2, the official viewership numbers are in.

The streaming service is reporting that WWE RAW's Netflix debut garnered 4.9 million global views. In the United States, it averaged 2.6 million households (Live + SD), per VideoAmp.

This is reportedly higher than any episode of RAW in the last five years. The RAW on Netflix debut also “more than doubled” the 18-49 age demographic.

Additionally, the show was trending on X, formerly Twitter. It was the top trending topic in Brazil, Australia, and the UK. “#WWERAW” trended at the top spot in the UK for 14 hours straight and was also six of the top seven top trending topics in the US.

Other hashtags for the show, such as “#RAWonNetflix” and “#WWEonNetflix,” also trended in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Spain, and the US.

While the at-home streaming numbers were great, so was the in-person event. The episode emanated from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. It set a record for the highest-grossing WWE arena event ever.

All around, the partnership between WWE and Netflix looks to have worked out. Episodes of RAW will air on the streaming service every Monday for the foreseeable future.

WWE's RAW on Netflix debut

On January 6, 2025, WWE held its first episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. It was a star-studded show with the company's current biggest stars and some legends.

After an introduction from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started the show with a promo. During it, he acknowledged both Roman Reigns and current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Immediately after, Reigns took on Solo Sikoa in a “Tribal Combat” match. It ended with Reigns regaining the Ula Fala and becoming the undisputed Tribal Chief of the Bloodline.

There were other marquee matches, such as Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley. After months of chasing the WWE Women's World Championship, Ripley finally regained the title that she relinquished.

Before Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, the former came to the ring escorted by Travis Scott, who provides the theme song for RAW on Netflix.

The main event was a match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, two of WWE's biggest stars. Their heated exchanges before the match made it one of the most highly-anticipated bouts in recent memory. Punk ultimately came out on top, hitting Rollins with two Go to Sleeps in succession before pinning him.

Several celebrities attended the show as well. Gabriel Iglesias, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. were all shown in the crowd.