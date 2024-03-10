The Oscars are known for making statements, and Billie Eilish is among several celebrities who walked the red carpet with Artists4Ceasefire pins.
Along with the singer, Ramy Youssef, Eugene Lee Yang, Ava DuVernay, Misan Harriman, and Kaouther Ben Hania were also wearing pins, Variety reports.
About Artists4Ceasefire
“The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza,” Artists4Ceasefire said in a release. “Compassion must prevail.”
On the red carpet, Youssef said, “We're calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We're calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine. It's a universal message of, ‘Let's stop killing kids. Let's not be a part of more war.' No one has ever looked back at war and thought a bombing campaign was a good idea. To be surrounded by so many artists who are willing to lend their voices, the list is growing. A lot of people are going to be wearing these pins tonight. There's a lot of talking heads on the news, this is a space of talking hearts. We're trying to have this big beam to humanity.”
He added, “There's no other route. It's taking so long. The president has called for it in the State of the Union. We need to look at ourselves and be honest, if the leadership supposedly thinks that should happen, why has it not happened? That's what we're all encouraging everyone to be vocal about.”
Activists were set to be at the Oscars this year. In an earlier article, we mentioned how security was beefed up due to planned protests about the war.
Billie Eilish is at the award show because of her song, What Was I Made For?, which was featured in Barbie.