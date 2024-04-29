Before her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, has dropped, Billie Eilish has announced a support tour. She will be traveling across the globe, playing in North America, Europe, Australia, and the UK.
On April 29, Eilish took to social media to announce the “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour. Tickets will go on sale on May 3, with a pre-sale occurring from April 30-May 1.
She added that American Express card members “will also have early access to a limited supply of tickets when using your amex card to buy tickets.” Additional information regarding pre-sales will be emailed to subscribers of her mailing list.
The tour will commence on September 29 with a show at the Centre Videotron in Québec, Canada. She will then play two dates in Toronto before making her way to America. Her first date in North America will be in Baltimore with a show at CFG Bank Arena.
From there, Eilish will make her way to all of the major arenas in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles amongst other cities. Among these North America dates is a three-night stay at Madison Square Garden in New York City and three nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
After that, Eilish will play 12 dates in Australia before heading to Europe. Later in the tour, Eilish will play six nights at the O2 Arena in London, England. The “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour will conclude with two nights at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.
What is Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft?
Hit Me Hard and Soft is Eilish's third studio album after When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Happier Than Ever. The album will be released on May 17. She first gained notoriety for her EP Don't Smile at Me. In 2022, Eilish released her second EP, Guitar Songs.
Even still, she has embarked on six concert tours. Her first was the “Don't Smile at Me” tour in 2017. She then went on the “Where's My Mind” and “1 by 1” tours in 2018-19. She also toured her first two studio albums in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Additionally, Eilish served as the opening act of Florence and the Machine's “High as Hope” tour from 2018-19.
At the young age of 22, Billie Eilish has practically done it all. She has already amassed nine Grammy wins out of her 25 nominations. Her latest two wins came at the 2024 ceremony, winning Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for Barbie's “What Was I Made For?”
The song was also nominated for Record of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Solo Performance Eilish's “Never Felt So Alone,” a collaboration with Labrinth, also received a Best Pop Duo Vocal/Group Performance.
For the song, Eilish also garnered her second Oscar win for Best Original Song. She previously won the word for the title track of the James Bond film No Time to Die.
At the sixty-second Oscars, Eilish won five awards for her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album. These wins included Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year (for “Bad Guy”).