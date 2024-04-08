Billie Eilish came out swinging on Instagram by posting the title of her 3rd album.
Hit Me Hard and Soft will be Eilish's newest release, coming next month. On her IG account, she posted how thrilled she was with her latest work.
“‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHH,” she wrote.
“AHHHHHHHHH so crazy to be writing this now I'm nervyyyyy & excitedddd,” the award-winning singer added. “not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can't wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you.”
The message is sprinkled with various emojis — from excited, happy, and upside-down smiley faces. Additionally, it includes the album cover that features her underwater, apparently floating out of an open door.
View this post on Instagram
Variety reported that a press release was also issued about the upcoming new LP. It reads: “The album does exactly as the title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions. It's what the multiple Grammy and Academy Award winner does best, continuing to affirm Billie Eilish as the most exciting songwriter of her time.”
Billie Eilish's environmental efforts
When released, it will be available on all digital platforms and eight vinyl variants. It's noted that this is due to Eilish's intentions to protect the environment.
“In a continued effort to minimize waste and combat climate change; across all physical formats in limited variants on the same day, with the same track-listing and using 100% recyclable materials,” the release added. “For more information on all sustainable practices for this album release, please visit the official website.”
The website states, “All vinyl packaging is made from FSC certified recycled paper/boards made 100% from post-consumer waste and recycled pre-consumer fibers. The ink used is raw plant-based and water-based dispersion varnish. In place of shrink-wrap, the sleeves are 100% recycled and reusable.”
This new album has been teased for a while now. She's put out billboards across cities worldwide that have her iconic blohsh symbol and lyric snippets. The singer did something similar in 2021 with the release of Happily Ever After, her second full-length album.
It's worth noting that she and her brother, Finneas, wrote all the songs for this new record.
Billie Eilish is having quite a year so far. Along with this new album, she won an Academy Award for her song in the Barbie soundtrack, What Was I Made For.
Get ready for May 17, when Hit Me Hard and Soft is released. Indeed, fans will display as many emojis over the excitement as the singer did with her announcement.