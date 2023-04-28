The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Buffalo Bills came away with Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 27. It was a bold Bills draft pick, but one that showed their commitment to helping Josh Allen succeed. The work is not over though. There are still six rounds and four more Bills draft picks left to go. With that in mind, here are the three best players left on the board for the team to target with the Bills’ second-round pick and beyond in the NFL Draft.

3. OG Steve Avila

Josh Allen loves to break out of the pocket and run when things break down, and the Bills’ offense has a lot of success when he does that. However, that’s not necessarily always the best plan of action, and it opens him up to injury, which hampered the QB last season.

The Bills should continue building the wall in front of Allen and giving him the best protection possible. The team’s starting line right now — left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Connor McGovern, center Mitch Morse, right guard Ryan Bates, and right tackle Spencer Brown — are good but can always be better.

Honestly, Buffalo could try and upgrade at any spot along the line, so a player who can play multiple poisons would be ideal. That’s where TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila comes in as a great Bills draft pick.

Avila started at center, guard, and right tackle in his career with the Horned Frogs, so he has incredible versatility. The Bills can draft Avila in the second round, put him in competition with every player on the line (except for Dawkins probably), and come away with their rookie as a starter somewhere and a better O-line in front of Allen in 2023.

2. WR Marvin Mims Jr.

Sticking with the “let’s help Josh Allen!” plan for Bills draft picks, the team can continue to compile pass-catchers even after taking TE Dalton Kincaid in the first round.

Buffalo struggled to find a reliable slot receiver last season. They tried Isaiah McKenzie, and that didn’t work, nor did rookie Khalil Shakir. Finally, the Bills had to re-sign the semi-retired Cole Beasley to get someone at that spot.

Kincaid is one answer to the slot problem. Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr. could be another. Mims is F-A-S-T. Fast. His 4.38-second 40-yard dash was the third fastest among wide receivers in this draft class, and that speed shows up on tape.

He’s not just a deep speed-burner either. Mims can take the ball on a short pass and turn it into a big gain. That’s how he racked up a 19.5 yards per catch average in his Sooners career.

It may take a beat for Mims to become a slot receiver with a full complement of routes and inside moves, but while he develops, he’ll still be an asset if the Bills can find ways to get the ball in his hands. And in addition to that, he’s an incredible punt returner, so he has some value there, too.

Mims is a second or third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He should be around with the Bills’ second-round pick, but trying to gamble and wait until Round 3 could be dangerous if the team really wants the speedy wideout.

1. EDGE Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Yes, the Bills draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft need to help Josh Allen. However, the defensive side of the ball can use some upgrading as well, especially after losing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency to the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Buffalo could also stand to upgrade the pass rush. Recent Bills first- and second-round picks at edge rusher — Gregory Rousseau, Boogie Basham, and A.J. Epenesa — have been good at times, but when Von Miller went out for the season with an injury last year, the defensive line pressure fell apart.

So, with the Bills’ second-round pick, the team could go linebacker or edge rusher. Or they could get both in one player: Arkansas’ Drew Sanders.

Sanders started his college career as a DE at Alabama before transferring to Arkansas and becoming an off-ball linebacker. At his new position, Sander racked up 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, and five pass breakups.

The hybrid LB/DE is a perfect fit in the modern NFL, and with head coach Sean McDermott calling the defensive plays this season after Leslie Frasier stepped down, he could use a player like this to give the Bills more options and confusing looks.

Lots of mock drafts had Sanders as a late first-rounder, so if Buffalo hopes to get him with the Bills’ second-round pick, they may have to move up a bit from No. 59.