For the seventh straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the AFC Championship Game. The team has never not made it that far into the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes working as their starting quarterback. The Chiefs' opponent is the Buffalo Bills. The two have built up quite a postseason rivalry over the last handful of years. Fans are excited to see this matchup, especially because most of the football world — outside of Chiefs fans — want to see the back-to-back champions fall. Because of that, ticket prices for the AFC Championship game are expensive. After all, Kansas City is the biggest draw in American sports right now.

When and where is the AFC Championship Game?

The Chiefs earned home field advantage throughout the playoffs when they clinched the number one seed. That means that the AFC Championship Game will be at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kickoff for the Sunday, Jan. 26 game will be at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are known for having one of the best home-field advantages in football because of their dedicated and rowdy fan base. Chiefs Kingdom will certainly turn up the volume during the Bills game, and it might be hard for non-Chiefs fans to find tickets to the game.

Bills vs. Chiefs ticket prices

Postseason ticket prices are, of course, more expensive than regular season tickets. For the Chiefs game, you will have to pay at least $273 just to get inside, as there are no tickets cheaper than that. On the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive tickets are going for as much as $2,468.

You will be hard-pressed to find many tickets cheaper than $300. Most seats available in the top bowl cost between $275 and $333. The lower bowl is more expensive, with seats going for between $400 to $750. Most seats close to the action will cost about $500. Club level seats are the most expensive, and they will usually cost you over $1,000 and even up to $2,000. However, there are some club level seats going for $890.

For whatever reason, it seems that tickets on the visitor's side of the field are more expensive. This could be to dissuade away fans from coming to the game.

We used ticketmaster.com to find these ticket prices, but sites such as seatgeek.com and tickpick.com have similarly priced tickets.

Bills and Chiefs AFC Championship history

The Chiefs and Bills have played each other three times in the postseason during the Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen eras. The last time they met in the AFC Championship Game was in 2021, though. The Chiefs won the game 38-24, but they'd go on to lose in the Super Bowl.

Prior to these last six AFC Championship appearances, the only other time the Chiefs made it this far in the playoffs was during the 1994 season when they lost 30-13 to a Buffalo Bills team that would go on to lose their fourth straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs do have a Super Bowl win as far back as 1969, but they technically didn't play in the AFC Championship Game because that was their last season in the AFL.

Mahomes is 4-2 in the AFC Championship. His team beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 last season before advancing to a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bills only trail the Chiefs in AFC Championship Game appearances by one, as they've made it that far six times. In fact, their only AFC Championship Game losses were the aforementioned loss to the Chiefs and their first appearance back in 1989 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Their 51-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders in 1991 was the biggest blowout in championship game history and the second biggest ever in the playoffs.