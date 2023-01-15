Josh Allen and the Bills are playing to bring a Super Bowl back to Buffalo. They’re also playing to win for Damar Hamlin. After literally having his life on the line in the past week, becoming the last NFL team standing would be that much sweeter knowing that played for him.

Hamlin lifted the Bills’ spirits immensely when he was able to visit his teammates for the first time since recovering from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

While his overall health and safety is the top priority, having Damar present for the Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins would mean the world to Bills fans, players, and coaches alike. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, that appears to be the plan as things stand.

“The question for the day is whether Damar Hamlin will attend the game. Per one source, that’s the plan. It’s been impossible to get confirmation regarding that possibility. Which could be evidence of a concerted effort to keep the plan under wraps for as long as possible.”

As long as Damar Hamlin won’t be bothered by the intense atmosphere and ear-popping crowd noises that are part and parcel with any playoff game, it would be an absolute treat to have him present. Given how much football means to him, he’d likely be pushing for it behind the scenes as well.

The Bills will take on a Dolphins side dealing with an injury scare of their own with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa not available to suit up due to his third concussion of the season. There’s a lot to love with the sport of football, but no game highlights the dangers of it more than Bills-Dolphins.