Damar Hamlin reportedly visited his Buffalo Bills teammates in-person for the first time since his frightening on-field collapse, per Mike Giardi.

From Matt Milano's Instagram story. Damar Hamlin. Unbelievable. Appears he is back "on campus" in Orchard Park. pic.twitter.com/toSCQI2b64 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 14, 2023

“From Matt Milano’s Instagram story. Damar Hamlin. Unbelievable. Appears he is back ‘on campus’ in Orchard Park,” Giardi wrote on Twitter.

Damar Hamlin has been the focus of the NFL world following his scary injury in Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. But he clearly seems to be improving. The Bills’ safety was recently released from the hospital. And the fact that he was able to visit his teammates is excellent news without question.

Hamlin has remained in positive spirits. He previously shared an inspirational message once it was revealed that he’d be able to return to Buffalo from Cincinnati.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” Hamlin wrote on Twitter. “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!”

Damar Hamlin will provide motivation for his Bills’ teams ahead of the NFL Playoffs. They would love to make a competitive run and ultimately win a super bowl for Hamlin. That would be an incredible story. But in the end, the Bills are just happy to see that Hamlin is taking strides in a positive direction.

Hamlin will surely support his team throughout the postseason.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Damar Hamlin’s status as they are made available.