Dion Dawkins did not like how the Jets acted during the Bills' win crucial win amid the Josh Allen-led squad's demolition of Zach Wilson.

Getting heated in a matchup is not at all new in the world of sports. But, eventually, players would learn to show some love to one another despite the outcome of a game. This was not at all the case between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills. Some of Josh Allen's teammates like Dion Dawkins found the Zach Wilson-led squad to be a bit much. He unveiled more in his latest statement, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

“I’m a humble guy but I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of the Jets. Like, very disrespectful players. It’s what it is,” was how Dion Dawkins perceived the Jets' defensive line amid their triumph.

Josh Allen still balled out despite all this alleged disrespect. He torched that defensive line and did not give them any opportunities to shine. The Bills quarterback had a fairly decent 20 completions on 32 passing attempts. This got the squad 275 passing yards off of air attacks and three crucial touchdowns to execute a demolition job.

The Jets' defense did not get much of the potent and perfectly crafted attack of the Bills. They only got sacked once and gave up a single interception. Moreover, it looked like no one was going to get the opportunity to become a star for the Jets, not even Zach Wilson or the two other quarterbacks whom Robert Saleh fielded.

It seems like bad blood between these two squads will not boil down anytime soon. The best the Bills can do is continuously shut them up through their dominant style of play.