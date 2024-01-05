The Dolphins have clinched the playoffs, but they are beat up and facing a Bills team that needs a win in Week 18.

Through Saturday and Sunday, a number of NFL playoff outcomes will be decided. Nothing will be finalized until the last game, though, as Sunday Night Football has major playoff implications.

There are a wide range of scenarios that will materialize once the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins. Everyone will want to be tuned in for the last regular season game of the year, so we will explain how you can watch Sunday Night Football in Week 18.

When and where is Sunday Night Football?

The last game of the NFL regular season will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7. The game will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins

NBC will be broadcasting the Sunday Night Football game, and you can also watch it with fuboTV. Mike Tirico will be on the call with Cris Collinsworth. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Bills -3 | O/U 48.5

Bills storylines

The Bills can finish as high as the two seed in the AFC, or they can be eliminated from the playoffs. There is a lot at stake for the team in Buffalo, but they own the tiebreaker over the Dolphins, so a win on Sunday night would give them the division title.

This once seemed out of the question for the Bills. The team got off to a slow start, and it looked like they would have yet another disappointing season. The Bills started their season 5-5 despite Josh Allen playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

From a statistical perspective, Allen has actually slowed down in recent weeks, but his team keeps winning games. The same can be said for his star receiver, Stefon Diggs.

The team's defense has stepped it up a level, though, as has the rushing attack led by James Cook. A win over Miami means that Buffalo will be the two-seed, but there are a few other ways that the team can make the playoffs as well. Any of the outcomes between a Steelers loss or tie, a Jaguars loss or tie, a tie between the Colts and Texans, or a Bills tie against the Dolphins means that Buffalo will make the playoffs.

The Bills' playoff fate is in their own hands, but taking on the Dolphins won't be an easy task. While the Bills can finish as the second seed, the Dolphins are the team that currently holds that spot in the AFC.

Dolphins storylines

Unlike the Bills, the Dolphins have already clinched a playoff birth. They still have a lot to play for, though, as they would much rather finish as the two seed than fall down the standings.

Because of this, Miami is expected to play their starters. This is somewhat unfortunate, as an extra week of rest would have been nice, considering the amount of injuries the team has sustained in recent weeks. Nineteen players are listed on Miami's injury report. The team received devastating news when they learned that Bradley Chubb tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

In addition to Chubb, star players like Xavien Howard, Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Waddle all missed practice on Thursday. Tyreek Hill also missed practice with an ankle injury, but he is also dealing with some off-the-field issues as his house caught on fire on Wednesday.

Going into Week 18 not at 100% is unideal for the Dolphins, especially considering the team was looking for redemption after an embarrassing blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. Miami lost by a score of 56-19, and the Dolphins would have loved to regain some momentum before the playoffs.

The Dolphins started the year as the best offense in football by a long shot, but their explosion has dwindled in recent weeks. Late-season/playoff football isn't always pretty, though, so the Dolphins will take a win of any sorts this week.