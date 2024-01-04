Hill's family was unharmed in the two-alarm blaze.

A scary situation unfolded for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday as a two-alarm fire occurred at his home in Broward County. Hill left Dolphins practice early to be with his family, who fortunately were able to get out of the house unharmed.

Less than 24 hours later, the cause of the fire was released. The Davie Fire Department determined that the fire was caused by a child playing with a lighter, per Hal Habib.

The department turned the house back over to Hill Wednesday afternoon, though fire marshal Robert Taylor said there was “significant damage to the roof in the area where the fire originated” and that “it probably is going to need some work” before Hill and his family can frequent it.

Hill was very grateful for those who responded to the fire and helped save his home. His agent Drew Rosenhaus said that he expects Hill and his family to return to the home at some point.

Hill was not at Dolphins practice on Thursday, presumably to tend to the situation at hand. His status for Sunday's game is potentially in question due to an ankle injury, though Miami doesn’t seem too concerned that he'll miss its Week 18 clash against the Buffalo Bills.

The winner of that matchup will clinch the AFC East and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Tyreek Hill is in the midst of his best season yet as a pro and could have been on the cusp of NFL history had he not injured his ankle. The Dolphins star is 248 yards away from setting the NFL's single-season receiving yards record.

Hill missed Miami's Week 15 game with the injury, likely depriving him of an opportunity to break the record on Sunday.