Bills receive good news regarding Josh Allen's injury status.

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in what is deemed a wildly important game. However, there's been some concern around Josh Allen, as he's been dealing with neck and finger injuries. Despite that, it sounds like the superstar quarterback will be ready to go on Sunday night.

Allen has been a full participant in practice the last two days, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Bills' quarterback is expected to play.

“For the second straight day, Bills' QB Josh Allen was listed as a full participant at practice despite his neck and finger injuries, and he is expected to play Sunday night at Miami.”

This is great news for the Bills and the fans. Buffalo is in line to potentially win the AFC East outright. However, they must defeat the Dolphins on Sunday night. Having Josh Allen playing is essential for this team's success. Especially considering he's the face of the franchise and runs the offense for this team.

Through 16 games, Allen has recorded 3,947 passing yards, 457 rushing yards, 42 total touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. His rushing ability makes him a true threat, as 15 of his total touchdowns have been on the ground. Josh Allen's play is why the Bills have been so good for the last several seasons.

It'll be interesting to see how the Bills perform against the Dolphins. The last time these teams played each other was back in October and Buffalo won that contest 48-20. The team hopes to do the same in the final game of the regular season.