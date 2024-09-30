Quantcast

Bills HC Sean McDermott eases concerns on Josh Allen after taking big hit vs. Ravens

Bills head coach Sean McDermott eased fans' concerns regarding Josh Allen.

After taking some brutal hits in what would eventually go down as his team's first loss of the season, with think taking such an ugly turn that Sean McDermott inserted Mitch Trubisky onto the field when the game was out of reach, some fans of the Buffalo Bills wondered if Josh Allen had suffered an injury that could impact his prospects past Week 4.

Fortunately – unless you're a Houston Texans fan –  the answer to that question appears to be no, as McDermott eased the minds of the Bills Mafia with an encouraging update on both his starting quarterback and his top receiving target, Khalil Shakir.

“Bills head coach Sean McDermott says QB Josh Allen is sore but should be fine after taking a big hit last night,” Field Yates wrote on social media. “Leading WR Khalil Shakir is sore, and they will evaluate his availability throughout the week.”

While getting Allen back for Week 5 is great news for the Bills, how can they keep their MVP-caliber quarterback upright and healthy moving forward, especially with their offensive line featuring three players on either the injury report or IR? Well McDermott addressed that after the game and came away with an acknowledgment of the team's issues.

“I thought Josh was moving off the spot quite a bit,” McDermott explained via WWNYTV. “Made some great plays doing that, but then it’s just not the healthiest way to live back there. We’ll make the adjustments we need to make.

“Not everything was bad in this game. I don’t want us to come away from this thinking we’re the worst. Lot to learn from. I’m glad this happened early in the season so we can correct things.”

In the NFL, sometimes acknowledging issues is just as important as attempting to fix it, as some coaches can get too in the weeds to see the forest from the trees; if McDermott is willing to make adjustments to the Bills' schematic ideals moving forward alongside offensive coordinator Joe Brady, speeding up the passing game to help neutralize the pass rush, it would go a long way in making life easier for Allen in the pocket. Remember, Allen has a career record of 14-6 when he isn't sacked and 38-12 when he's brought down once or less during the regular season, so keeping him healthy and upright has to be a major key to Buffalo reaching their ceiling long-term moving forward.

