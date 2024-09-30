The Houston Texans will have WR Tank Dell, who missed their Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars after not practicing all week due to a chest injury, back in the lineup for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, according to FOX Sports' Will Kunkel. He. He left the Texans' Week 3 matchup in the fourth quarter with the injury that was initially described as day-to-day by head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The second-year wide receiver has had a middling start to the 2024 season, only catching nine passes for 99 yards. He finished Week 2 with just one reception for negative-three yards.

Dell has been the odd man out with the addition of Stefon Diggs and the continued success of Nico Collins. Collins has 30 receptions for 489 yards and two touchdowns, including seven receptions of 20+ yards and 25 first downs. Stefon Diggs has 25 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns with three going for 20+ yards and 14 first downs. Diggs found the end zone on a rushing attempt last week for the first time in his NFL career.

Texans must carve out a role for Tank Dell

Dell is too good not to be more in the mix once he's back on the field. Sustaining the numbers for three receivers isn't easy in today's less pass-friendly NFL. The 24-year-old wideout likely was too touchdown-dependent last year (seven TDs on just 47 receptions) but can still stretch the field from the slot.

The Texans also have Dalton Schultz and a third-down running back in Dare Ogunbowale, who is electric with the ball in his hands. Houston should also have Joe Mixon returning to the starting lineup soon so there's an embarrassment of options available for CJ Stroud to get the ball to.

Collins is playing like one of the best receivers in the entire NFL, so it's hard to blame the Texans for maximizing his opportunities. Head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke of Collins' improvements this season when speaking to reporters after Week 4.

“Since I first got here, Nico has definitely improved, and he’s put the work in. That’s the thing that people don’t see. I wish everybody could come to see how he works throughout the week. So, it’s no surprise to me with what Nico has done because you watch him work throughout the week. He’s one of the hardest workers on our team, shows up every single day ready to work, and he’s doing it in practice, and it shows up in the game.”

The Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 on Sunday, October 6 at 1:00 p.m. EST.