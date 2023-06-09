The Buffalo Bills 2023 roster is now mostly complete, and the team once again boasts one of the most talented depth charts in the NFL. From Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs on one side to Vonn Miller and Tre’Davious White on the other, the Bills roster is loaded. However, it’s the depth that’s most interesting, and hidden gems like second-year cornerback Christian Benford and undrafted rookie offensive tackle Richard Gouraige are the names to watch.

CB Christian Benford

Most Bills fans are probably familiar with Christian Benford, a sixth-round pick in 2022. The former Villanova corner burst on the scene in Bills training camp last year, outplaying first-round pick Kaiir Elam at times.

Benford went on to have a solid season, playing 63% of the team’s defensive snaps over the course of nine games. All told, Benford ended the season with 24 tackles, five passes defended, and one interception.

The rookie struggled with injuries last season, missing two games early with a broken hand and five games (plus two playoff games) late with an oblique injury. Still, just making the Bills roster and getting on the field as a rookie is an accomplishment for a sixth-round pick.

In 2023, with head coach Doug McDermott taking over as defensive coordinator, Benford could have a larger role than last season if healthy.

Buffalo is deep at cornerback, with former Minnesota Vikings starter Cameron Dantzler joining an already talented crew that includes White, Elam, Benford, Taron Johnson, and Dane Jackson.

That’s why the whispers around the Bills' secondary is that Christian Benford could play more of a hybrid safety role this season for the club. A position switch was brought up when Jordan Poyer, but the team has since re-signed the veteran safety. They also have Micah Hyde, (a miraculously returning) Damar Hamlin, and former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp.

While the Bills' 2023 roster isn’t in dire need of a safety, the Rapp signing may indicate that McDermott is going to more hybrid looks this season. Rapp can play in the box like a linebacker, just like Benford should be able to play nickel corner or safety on any given play.

Putting players like this on the field together could wreak havoc on opposing offenses. More and more NFL defenses are doing this, which allows them to keep the same personnel on the field (especially when the offense is hurrying) yet still play multiple looks with the same players.

This is the wave of the future for NFL defenses, and it is also why Benford could be a sneaky contributor in 2023.

OT Richard Gouraige

While Christian Benford may be a familiar name to Bills fans, Richard Gouraige is probably not. That’s because the Florida Gators offensive tackle is making his first appearances in Western New York in OTAs this offseason as a 2023 undrafted free agent.

Gouraige (pronounced like “garage”) started 42 games for the Florida Gators, with 17 coming at guard and 25 at tackle. He showed off that positional versatility at the Senior Bowl this season, where he was one of the highest-graded players on either roster. He also gave up just one sack his entire senior season, which is one of the big reasons the Bills signed him.

Now, Gouraige will compete for a Bills 2023 roster spot alongside his college teammate, O’Cyrus Torrence. The second-round guard has a better chance of earning a starting spot, but don’t count out the other Florida blocker.

Both starting right guard Ryan Bates and right tackle Spencer Brown have tenuous holds on their starting spots, at best, heading into the season and if a player comes along and outplays them, the position could be up for grabs in Week 1.

That’s not to say that Richard Gouraige will go from undrafted free agent to Week 1 starter, but he is still a hidden gem on the Bills' 2023 roster. At worst, he should make the team and provide solid depth on the line. And at best, even if he doesn’t become a starter this season, he could legitimately back up four O-line positions.

That’s pretty good for a player who went through 259 NFL draft picks and didn’t get selected.

As the Bills start to gear up for training camp, the big-name players at the top of the depth chart will get most of the publicity. However, whether it’s because of performance, injury, or just circumstance, it is the hidden gems who could ultimately make the difference between Buffalo finally returning to the Super Bowl or not.

And if that’s the case, Christian Benford and Richard Gouraige are two players to keep an eye on.