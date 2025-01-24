The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game hoping to better their 0-3 playoff record against Patrick Mahomes and company. To do this, Josh Allen has to continue to play at an MVP level and be the better quarterback in this game. The good news for Bills Mafia is that is exactly what Cam Newton thinks Allen is going to do.

“The better quarterback [in the AFC Championship game] will be Josh Allen,” Newton said on ESPN's First Take.

“Josh Allen has to have the better game,” the former Carolina Panthers QB continued. “It's inevitable. When you're looking at the whole rundown of the game and who needs to do what … Josh Allen needs to perform at a high level, protect the ball, play clean. But I'm looking at Patrick Mahomes where — obviously he has to play his game — but it's not to the capacity that Josh Allen does.”

Retired NFL defensive back Ryan Clark — who has pushed the Lamar Jackson over Allen narrative all season — disagreed, saying that Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL and it's not close. He also pointed out that only the GOAT, Tom Brady, and Joe Burrow have ever beaten Mahomes and the Cheifs in Kansas City in the playoffs.

Ultimately, both these pundits are right. Mahomes has been the better signal-caller in his career, while Allen is having the best season of his. And the AFC Championship Game could come down to whether the Bills QB can take his game to yet another level in this incredible season or if the Chiefs' passer can play like he has in the postseason for the last half-decade-plus.

That said, there is also the chance that Allen equals or even outduels Mahomes, as he has in the last two playoff meetings, and another facet of the team decides the game.

What Bills fan can forget the heart-breaking “13-seconds” loss at the end of the 2021 season or the “Wide Right” flashback from last year's playoffs?

What Cam Netwon is right about is that if the Bills want to have any chance of beating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead, Josh Allen has to be the better quarterback in this game.