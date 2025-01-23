The debate over Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson took an unexpected turn this week when media personalities Ryan Clark and Marcellus Wiley began taking snipes at each other on social media.

Things seemed to rev up Tuesday when Wiley took to his Dat Dude TV YouTube channel to compare Clark's reactions to Allen being eliminated from the playoffs by Kansas City last year, and Jackson being bounced from the postseason by Buffalo last weekend. Wiley played a clip from January 2024 of Clark talking about Allen on ESPN's Get Up where Clark stated, “At some point, Josh Allen is going to have to beat the other great quarterbacks in the AFC.”

Wiley then compared that to Clark's reaction to Jackson's loss Sunday on X, where Clark posted:

“You fought 8! Gave your team the chance. Had adversity in the first half & kept pushing. Did everything you had to in the 2nd half to earn extra minutes. That’s the way it goes when it’s good on good. This ain’t on you, you showed up in the most important moments @Lj_era8!”

“Do you all see the difference in tone and intention of RC after a Lamar Jackson loss with good numbers, versus a Josh Allen when he loses with good numbers?” Wiley noted. “This is to point out the hypocrisy, the race-baiting of Ryan Clark.”

Wiley didn't stop there, seemingly addressing all sports talk members.

“Just to let you know, when you're watching these guys — for those who are not informed — just know you need to go to a purer source than them. Because they have agendas. They will take you off the rails. They will take you into their own worlds, and their own worlds are personal.”

Well, Ryan Clark clearly saw the clip and was none too pleased with Wiley, addressing him on X Tuesday night.

“@marcelluswiley I let you talk about me constantly because I refused to give you life. You just lie bro, & play to people that want somebody they think speaks for us to side with them! So, let me know when you want to ask me face to face about anything! I’ll even do your show! You’re full of it & you clearly need me since you talk about me so dang much.

I gave you the chance at Catch eye to eye, but you weren’t as talkative that day!”

From there, the back-and-forth began:

Wiley, who also used to work at ESPN, left the company in 2018 and has been seen on FS1 programming since.

All love between Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson

While the Wiley-Clark drama continues, there seems to be no such hard feelings between the actual players in question. Jackson even revealed what he told Allen following Buffalo's 27-25 win over the Ravens on Sunday night in the AFC Divisional Round.

“Great players recognize greatness, and we both recognize each other,” Jackson said about the conversation. “But I told him, ‘Man, go get something. Go win something. MVP or Super Bowl. Do something.' I want him to be successful.”

The respect is mutual, as Allen told reporters following the game, “I got so much respect and love for [Lamar Jackson]… one of the greatest to ever step on the football field.”