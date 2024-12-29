Following Josh Allen's record-setting performance against the New York Jets in Week 17, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave his take on who should win the MVP, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on X.

“Bills coach Sean McDermott: ‘I think Josh Allen continues to show why he should be the MVP,' ” Getzenberg wrote.

Now, it's clear why McDermott might think his quarterback is worthy of the MVP trophy, but there's validity in what he's saying.

And after his three-touchdown performance against the Jets, the Bills' head coach has seen enough to know who he'd vote for if he could cast a ballot.

Bills QB Josh Allen receives MVP endorsement from HC Sean McDermott

As of Week 17, the MVP race is seemingly just between Allen and Lamar Jackson. Both quarterbacks have had phenomenal years, but when looking at what it means to be the most valuable player, it's hard to believe anyone besides Allen is deserving.

When looking at the best offensive performer, that's a deserving title for Jackson, but who's to say the Baltimore Ravens wouldn't be 11-5 without him?

Maybe they'd be somewhere in the 7-9 range, but the Ravens have a strong roster besides Jackson.

That isn't necessarily the same story for Allen and the Bills.

After the 2023 season, it appeared like Buffalo could have a down year in 2024, losing key parts of both their offense and defense.

Most notably, many expected Allen to see a dip in production after losing Stefon Diggs. However, it's been anything since, as the Bills lead their division comfortably, looking to make a deep Super Bowl run.

Before any of that, though, Allen's 2024 season has been nearly as productive as when he had Diggs. So, while Jackson's numbers might look better, MVP isn't solely the award for the most productive quarterback in the league. It's leaning towards that recently, but it's an award for which player was the most valuable to their team in the league.

When looking at what he's working with, Allen has been exactly that for this Bills team, leading them to a 13-3 record. Though their chances of securing a first-round bye were shriveled up after the Kansas City Chiefs won in Week 17, the Bills are a team to look out for in the AFC Playoff Picture.

And while Allen would likely prefer to win a Super Bowl over an MVP trophy, both could come true if he continues playing the way he has.