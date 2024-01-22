Listen up Bills Mafia, BeyHive, Chiefs Kingdom, and Swifties!

As my son asked if I wanted to pick fresh lemons from our backyard tree and make lemonade right in the middle of the Bills-Chiefs game on Sunday night, I didn't have the heart to say no. Even though as a diehard Bills fan I didn't want to miss one play of their latest grudge match with the Chiefs, something told me it'd be a better parenting move in the long run to acquiesce to my seven-year-old's simple request for a nice father-son activity.

And as we literally made lemonade out of the lemon of an ending that the Bills gave us, and listened to post-game commentators talk about the tragic fate of the Buffalo Bills as they offered countless comparisons to other lovably second-best runners up in professional sports, another more apropos metaphor struck me.

The Bills may not have conquered their Chiefs demons — yet — but they are the only other team in the NFL that has consistently, year after year, been in the same league as the Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen era. They are the only team that elicits as much as excitement, as many television viewers, and as many jaw-dropping plays whenever they face off.

For that reason, I would argue that the Bills and Josh Allen shouldn't be compared to the Peyton Mannings, Charles Barkleys, and Michelle Kwans of the world… they're more like the Beyoncé to the Chiefs' Taylor Swift.

Maybe not America's sweetheart, but no one would accuse them of being second fiddle to anybody. They've got as hardcore of a fan base, they sell out as many stadiums across the country, they're each constantly evolving and always entertaining, and no one knows how to make lemonade out of lemons like either the Buffalo Bills or Beyoncé.

Their eras might not always be as celebrated as the Chiefs', but the respect Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have for each other and show each other as artists cannot be denied, and neither can the regard with which the Chiefs and the Bills view one another.

Sure, sometimes an obnoxious agitator like Kanye West can get between them and stir up trouble — sorry, Bengals, I guess that's you or the Ravens in this metaphor but I'm not in any way suggesting your franchises are raging anti-semites — but the debate between who is the greatest of their generation seems to always boil down to Bills vs Chiefs, Beyoncé vs Taylor Swift.

The Bills and Beyoncé's love stories might be a little more complicated than that of Taylor Swift and the Chiefs, but no one would dare accuse Beyoncé of being second fiddle to any artist, now or at any time in her musical evolution. The story of the Bills and Chiefs rivalry is likewise far from over, and when all is said and done in the illustrious pro careers of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, neither will anyone question the greatness of the Buffalo Bills.