The Buffalo Bills are looking to get back on track when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Week 8's edition of Thursday Night Football. As they prepare for battle, the Bills are bringing along some added reinforcements.

Buffalo has elevated cornerback Josh Norman from the practice squad ahead of TNF, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Alongside him, the Bills also elevated wide receiver Andy Isabella.

The Bills have been decimated by defensive injuries throughout the season. Star cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a brutal Achilles injury, leaving a big hole in Buffalo's defense. Norman certainly couldn't replace what White brings to the field. But the Bills at least want to see what the veteran cornerback can bring.

Week 8 will be a homecoming of sorts for Norman and the Bills. The cornerback played with the team back in 2020. Since then Norman has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers. However, when/if he gets onto the field in Thursday Night Football, Norman will be making his 2023 debut.

It will begin the cornerback's 12th season in the NFL. He has appeared in 137 games, making 497 tackles, 88 passes defended and 16 interceptions. Norman is a former Pro Bowler and All-Pro.

The Bills aren't expecting Josh Norman to return to his All-Pro roots. However, they are expecting to play better than they did in their Week 7 loss to the Patriots. Buffalo's matchup against Tampa Bay gives the team an opportunity to reset. Norman will now be along for the ride.